Ted Cruz shares his thoughts on what women want in bed and the internet has thoughts

A cringe-worthy clip from a speech Texas Senator Ted Cruz gave recently has gone viral online.
Cruz was among the speakers at Turning Point USA’s annual America Fest conference. Other speakers included Vivek Ramaswamy, Marjorie Taylor Greene, Roseanne Barr, Donald Trump Jr, and Alina Habba, a lawyer for Trump Sr. Yep, it really was the cream of the MAGA crop.
Cruz took the stage yesterday in Nashville, Tennessee. At one point in his speech, he attempted to mock the anger felt by many on the left. He said they were always “p*ssed.”
“By the way, if you were a Liberal woman, and you had to sleep with those weenies, you’d be p*ssed too.”
Ted Cruz says liberal women are unhappy and pissed off all the time because liberal men don’t satisfy them in bed. pic.twitter.com/Som7PPLrpK— Ron Filipkowski (@RonFilipkowski) December 19, 2023
For many, the comments conjured images in their mind they did not welcome.
Sure.— Jay Black (@jayblackisfunny) December 19, 2023
What ALL women want is Ted Cruz’s beady-eyed slow-Ewok face two inches from theirs, twisted up in hedgehog ecstasy as he ruts like a rusty piston for two minutes before shouting Trump’s name and landing next to them in a sweaty shame ball.
Yes of course, the public booger eating, mom jeaned, jowl merkin’d & mulleted Dollar Store Wolverine Cosplayer with the penis proboscis knows better than anyone how to satisfy a woman in bed.— Jo (@JoJoFromJerz) December 19, 2023
All these years practicing on Donald Trump haven’t been in vain after all. pic.twitter.com/a8OOymB9kT
Ted Cruz just mentioning sex made me vomit a little in my mouth. 🤮— Art Candee 🍿🥤 (@ArtCandee) December 19, 2023
Others did not take bedroom advice from Ted Cruz seriously at all.
Ted Cruz talking about being satisfied in bed is hysterical! pic.twitter.com/OnzdArRAgr— 🪴Laurie (@Laurieluvsmolly) December 19, 2023
Lmao Ted the only time you please your wife is when you leave the house— Bill DeMayo (@BDeMayo) December 19, 2023
I am pissed off about a lot of things. None of them is my sex life! 😂— AntifaPuddin’Pop™ (@Andie00471) December 19, 2023
Let’s ask Ted’s wife what she thinks of his game… pic.twitter.com/3i2ljzEAKh— Meme Genes (@toddlambert) December 19, 2023
Ted Cruz—who proudly endorsed a man who called his wife ugly—says liberal women are pissed that they have to sleep with “weenies.”— Lose Cruz (@LoseCruzPAC) December 19, 2023
What a small, weak little man. pic.twitter.com/fYvioIh3HC
“Poopy pants”
Elsewhere in his speech, Cruz took aim at President Biden. Referencing his age and wellbeing, Cruz suggested, with zero evidence, “We have a president of the United States who, his team carries extra pairs of pants with him when he travels in case he has poopy pants.”
Yes, that’s the level of political discourse we’ve sunk to, now.
Last night, Cruz was among Republican figures howling about the Colorado Supreme Court’s decision to boot Donald Trump from the GOP primary ballot in the state.
The 4-3 historic ruling drew upon the 14th amendment “insurrection clause” and pointed at Trump’s role in the January 6th storming of the capitol.
“This ruling is garbage,” Cruz confidently whined on X. “This WILL be appealed to the Supreme Court & the Supreme Court WILL reverse it. To every Dem & media outlet saying ‘save Democracy,’ this is a test:
“Will you denounce these partisan judges trying to PREVENT THE VOTERS from choosing the next President?”
ShaverC
He said the left was angry and sure enough out come the angry comments! LOL Perfect.
dbmcvey
As though he, and the right in general, and you, are fluffy kitties.
What a hypocrite you are.
ShaverC
dmbcvey Why so angry?
dbmcvey
Why aren’t you?
Oh, right, because you agree with people like Cruz who want to take away our rights.
ShaverC
dbmcvey I’m not an angry person by default plus I know how to reason. Jack (below) mentioned how the people in the 1940’s “defeated” Fascism in Europe but he and you sound exactly like the people who followed the fascist message to “other” people and make them your enemy for no real valid reason yet still call yourselves the “good ones”.
dbmcvey
I don’t really care about your temperament. I care that you are working with the people who want to take away our rights. You’re working with the fascists.
ZzBomb
Strange, I don’t recall ever hearing any “liberal men” identifying as “incels.”
Mister P
Let’s denounce fascists trying to overthrow our democracy.
We need more antifa, not less.
Jim
Remember that the greatest generation was Antifa. and they defeated it in Europe in the 40’s!
Jim
Poor Cancun Cruz. Just ’cause his wife is ugly.
How do we know she’s ugly?
A serial p*ssy grabber said so
still_onthemark
Heidi makes Ted wear a Trump mask in bed. “Call me ugly again, that’s so hot!”
Kangol2
Kookie Cruz is nuttier than a pecan orchard! He really goes out of his way to prove it on a regular basis!
Send him to Cancun permanently, Texas voters!
bachy
Nothing more depressing than watching MAGAs and drag queens argue about “what women want” on X.