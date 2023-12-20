ewww

Ted Cruz shares his thoughts on what women want in bed and the internet has thoughts

Ted Cruz
Senator Ted Cruz (Photo: Gage Skidmore, via CC BY-SA 2.0)

A cringe-worthy clip from a speech Texas Senator Ted Cruz gave recently has gone viral online.

Cruz was among the speakers at Turning Point USA’s annual America Fest conference. Other speakers included Vivek Ramaswamy, Marjorie Taylor Greene, Roseanne Barr, Donald Trump Jr, and Alina Habba, a lawyer for Trump Sr. Yep, it really was the cream of the MAGA crop.

Cruz took the stage yesterday in Nashville, Tennessee. At one point in his speech, he attempted to mock the anger felt by many on the left. He said they were always “p*ssed.”

“By the way, if you were a Liberal woman, and you had to sleep with those weenies, you’d be p*ssed too.”

For many, the comments conjured images in their mind they did not welcome.

Others did not take bedroom advice from Ted Cruz seriously at all.

“Poopy pants”

Elsewhere in his speech, Cruz took aim at President Biden. Referencing his age and wellbeing, Cruz suggested, with zero evidence, “We have a president of the United States who, his team carries extra pairs of pants with him when he travels in case he has poopy pants.”

Yes, that’s the level of political discourse we’ve sunk to, now.

Last night, Cruz was among Republican figures howling about the Colorado Supreme Court’s decision to boot Donald Trump from the GOP primary ballot in the state.

The 4-3 historic ruling drew upon the 14th amendment “insurrection clause” and pointed at Trump’s role in the January 6th storming of the capitol.

“This ruling is garbage,” Cruz confidently whined on X. “This WILL be appealed to the Supreme Court & the Supreme Court WILL reverse it. To every Dem & media outlet saying ‘save Democracy,’ this is a test: 

“Will you denounce these partisan judges trying to PREVENT THE VOTERS from choosing the next President?”

