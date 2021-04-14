Absolutely terrible news for Matt Gaetz

Matt Gaetz has just been dealt another very bad blow in his ever-worsening teen sex/prostitution scandal.

Multiple media outlets are now reporting that his buddy/alleged pimp Joel Greenberg is cooperating with federal authorities in their investigation into possible sex crimes committed by the antigay congressman from Florida and others.

According to the New York Times, Greenberg has told investigators that he and Gaetz had sexual encounters with multiple females in exchange for money, gifts, and travel. One of those females is reported to be a 17-year-old girl.

Two sources told the Times that Greenberg has already sat down with investigators numerous times and that he ultimately decided to cooperate with them after they shared the mountain of evidence they have against him, including Venmo receipts and WhatsApp chats.

Greenberg’s attorneys said in court last week that their client, who faces dozens of charges, including sex trafficking of a minor and corruption, will likely strike a plea deal with investigators.

Related: Matt Gaetz’s fiancée stands by her man amid teen sex allegations and newly leaked WhatsApp chats

As for Gaetz, he has denied any wrongdoing whatsoever and just hired two very high-profile attorneys, Mark Mukasey and Isabelle Kirshner, to defend him.

Yesterday, he accused a reporter out the Capitol of trying to “propagandize lies against me.”

“I wrote an essay on that in the Washington Examiner. You guys should check it out,” he said, referring to that crazy op-ed he published last week in which he swore he “never, ever paid for sex” and accused the Justice Department of trying to “pervert the truth.”

A spokesperson for Gaetz reiterated yesterday that he has “never paid for sex,” adding that Greenberg “has been trying to ensnare innocent people in his troubles for quite some time.”

Graham Gremore is the Features Editor and a Staff Writer at Queerty. Follow him on Twitter @grahamgremore.