Absolutely terrible news for Matt Gaetz

Matt Gaetz has just been dealt another very bad blow in his ever-worsening teen sex/prostitution scandal.
Multiple media outlets are now reporting that his buddy/alleged pimp Joel Greenberg is cooperating with federal authorities in their investigation into possible sex crimes committed by the antigay congressman from Florida and others.
According to the New York Times, Greenberg has told investigators that he and Gaetz had sexual encounters with multiple females in exchange for money, gifts, and travel. One of those females is reported to be a 17-year-old girl.
Two sources told the Times that Greenberg has already sat down with investigators numerous times and that he ultimately decided to cooperate with them after they shared the mountain of evidence they have against him, including Venmo receipts and WhatsApp chats.
Greenberg’s attorneys said in court last week that their client, who faces dozens of charges, including sex trafficking of a minor and corruption, will likely strike a plea deal with investigators.
Related: Matt Gaetz’s fiancée stands by her man amid teen sex allegations and newly leaked WhatsApp chats
As for Gaetz, he has denied any wrongdoing whatsoever and just hired two very high-profile attorneys, Mark Mukasey and Isabelle Kirshner, to defend him.
Yesterday, he accused a reporter out the Capitol of trying to “propagandize lies against me.”
“I wrote an essay on that in the Washington Examiner. You guys should check it out,” he said, referring to that crazy op-ed he published last week in which he swore he “never, ever paid for sex” and accused the Justice Department of trying to “pervert the truth.”
A spokesperson for Gaetz reiterated yesterday that he has “never paid for sex,” adding that Greenberg “has been trying to ensnare innocent people in his troubles for quite some time.”
Graham Gremore is the Features Editor and a Staff Writer at Queerty. Follow him on Twitter @grahamgremore.
7 Comments
Jim
Do you have to be a sexual predator to be a Trump Republican?
Diogenes
You don’t have to be but it helps.
oldbag
He’ll resign.
Miles
Seems like everyone can see right through him. He does not have an authentic bone in his body.
Fahd
Reminds me of Chris Christie’s Bridgegate in some ways. Everyone around him is going to wind up with a criminal record, and Gaetz still is determined to walk away (continue) unscathed. He’s no Chris Christie, but even if he does resign (is removed), I don’t expect that he ever will take responsibility. It’s the MAGA way: deny, deny deny.
Mandrake
So let’s parse this whole question of whether this highly dislikable rep is likely guilty. Greenberg has been talking to the FBI since last year. They seized his phone and that of one of the women back in December.
This is mid-April and what evidence has been divulged to show he traveled with underaged women and paid these underaged women for sex? NONE
Does it take this long to uncover that evidence? If so, I worry about the competence of the FBI.
thNOLA59
Typical TRUMP Republican. Lie and blame someone else.