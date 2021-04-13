Matt Gaetz’s fiancée stands by her man amid teen sex allegations and newly leaked WhatsApp chats

Matt Gaetz’s fiancée, 26-year-old food analyst Ginger Luckey, wants everyone to know that she’s standing by her man no matter what.

On Friday, Luckey retweeted a photo of herself and Gaetz along with a quote from a QAnon meme Donald Trump shared on Twitter last year.

“They’re not coming for me, they’re coming for you. I’m just in the way,” Luckey’s tweet read. Then she tagged Gaetz’s personal Twitter account.

“They’re not coming for me, they’re coming for you. I’m just in the way” @mattgaetz https://t.co/5eiTBLNYQ3 — Ginger Luckey (@LuckeyGinger) April 10, 2021

WTF is she even talking about, you wonder? Good question. But it’s clear Luckey has no plans on calling off her wedding to the antigay congressman from Florida, even as the evidence against him keeps piling up… and up… and up.

The latest development in the case is a string of leaked WhatsApp chats between Gaetz’s friend/alleged pimp Joel Greenberg and another mutual friend of theirs talking about paying the legal fees for the 17-year-old, who they refer to as “vintage 99” (a fine-wine reference to the year she was born), to prevent her from talking to the feds.

Gaetz, who is now the subject of a House Ethics Committee investigation into his alleged sexual misconduct, has denied any wrongdoing and just hired two very high-profile attorneys, Mark Mukasey and Isabelle Kirshner, to defend him.

He and Luckey first met in March 2020 at a Trump superspreader event fundraiser held at Mar-a-Lago. They were engaged just a few months later during a New Years Eve party at the club.

Luckey later told the Daily Mail that her response to Gaetz proposing was, “Duh!” She also said the couple planned to tie the knot sometime before 2024, but that they had not yet set a date.

And now, the responses to Ginger's "they're coming for you" tweet…

Nah they’re after Matt for the underage rape stuff — Andrew Gbone (@G_Bone_) April 10, 2021

Actually Ginger, I’m pretty sure they are coming for Matt, NOT me. — ⭐️ Merrill – sheltering at home ⭐️ (@MerrillLynched) April 10, 2021

Oh girl. Those red flags are up. Please pay attention to them. — Dianne (@dikell3) April 10, 2021

Yeah, most of us didn’t pay minors for sex. Think we’re ok. — Crash Test Meg, Head Advice Crone (@MegNumbers) April 10, 2021

You ain’t built for this, Ginger! 🤭 pic.twitter.com/08v6Fjs6QX — Dan Landry (@DanLandry12) April 10, 2021

You’re worthy of so much more than this. — InMinivanHell (@inminivanhell) April 10, 2021

Sweetie, cut your losses and run. And make him get an STD test. Get yourself one too! Just get out now! You’ll thank me later. — MΞGAN KΞLLΞY HALL (@MeganKelleyHall) April 10, 2021

They’re definitely not coming for me because unlike Matt, I did not commit sex crimes with underaged girls — Bill De Blasio Smoking Weed with a Fork & Knife (@5five0oh4four) April 10, 2021

Naw, they’re coming for Matt. You’ll need to check if you can get your deposit back on the wedding. pic.twitter.com/GyXR8jvD6g — La Liz (@thegreygoose14) April 10, 2021

They’re coming for him. That’s why he hired some expensive DEFENSE lawyers. — SSton (@SharinStone) April 10, 2021

its looking more like “die” than “ride” — Unstable_Genius (@UnstableGeniu14) April 10, 2021

Here’s a video of the couple sharing their engagement story with right wing media personality Gina Loudon.

