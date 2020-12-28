Actor Daniel Newman joins OnlyFans but says it won’t be X-rated

View this post on Instagram A post shared by DANIEL NEWMAN (@danielnewman_)



Actor Daniel Newman, 39, best known for his appearances in The Walking Dead and web series Eastsiders, has launched an OnlyFans account.

The bisexual performer posted a couple of jokey social media posts just before Christmas suggesting he might start using the fan-subscription service, but if he did, the images would be photoshopped or super old ones, “like I do on Tinder.” Despite these caveats, the response from many was a resounding: “Do it!”

What perhaps started as a joke then became reality. On Christmas Day Newman announced that OnlyFans had been in touch with him about his postings and invited him to create an account…. And he decided to run with it.

“I just joined #ONLYFANS! Link in BIO . I joked about it, but then so many of you asked me to join and @iamcardib & @michaelbjordan kicked it off Amazingly, then the company started calling my team… So it’s official! ❤️ Let’s have some fun !! It will all be PG to maybe R-rated tho just warning you no X🤷🏼😏😘 LOL #MERRYCHRISTMAS (and Definitely all photoshopped!! 😂😂”

He has since posted 39 photos and three videos to OnlyFans.

Lol u guys.. I swear it’s Innocent!!🤭😏😘 I gotta keep it Classy! DM me on https://t.co/FRYMtVgeoK pic.twitter.com/g9hp3WvMKf — DanielNewmaη (@DanielNewman) December 27, 2020



Yesterday, he revealed the account (which began by offering a limited number of free subscriptions but now charges fans $4.99 per month) had got off to a roaring start. He indicated OnlyFans had told him he was in its top 3% of creators.

I can’t believe you just made my account TOP #3 Globally!! I’m HONORED❤️! https://t.co/0DhgPOlwa4 pic.twitter.com/wgqwumyLZQ — DanielNewmaη (@DanielNewman) December 28, 2020

He also indicated he was open to sending more NSFW content to anyone who tipped him via a DM.

“The NSFW ones are in the DMs!!😏 ***I’m getting tons of DMs so if you need a reply just send some Christmas TIPs💰 in your DM and it will move Your Message to the TOP of my DMs box so it will show Up 1st for me to read and reply to you… I will get right back to you 😏 😜😘😘❤️❤️ (And feel free to keep sending me pics!! Damn sexy y’all are sexy af😏”

In launching an OnlyFans, Newman follows in the likes of the aforementioned Cardi B, model Blac Chyna, and actor Michael Jordan, who have all launched accounts in recent months. Jordan launched his OnlyFans to help raises funds for a barbers school.

Actress Bella Thorne reportedly broke the OnlyFans record for new subscribers when she launched an account in August, earning a reported $1million within 24 hours. That success has led other well-known figures to consider using the site.

However, Thorne’s success also came with controversy. She charged $200 to fans for particularly revealing images. This led to OnlyFans introducing a capped fee for how much creators could charge for photos – to the great dismay of many sex workers and other adult content creators who previously used the site to sell exclusive, highly-priced photos to followers.