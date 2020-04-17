Daniel Newman says he’s “too lazy to bottom” but he might consider it “if I got married”

Very generally speaking, when it comes to gay sex, men fall into one of four categories: “top,” “bottom,” “vers,” or “side.” Then within those four categories, there can sub-categories, like “total top” (i.e. Andy Cohen) or “total bottom” (i.e. Haaz Sleiman).

And then there’s Walking Dead actor Daniel Newman.

Newman, who came out as bisexual in 2017, recently clarified on Twitter that he’s a top. But he’s not a total top. He would consider bottoming for the right guy. If, that is, the right guy ever comes around.

“I’m a TOP. I’m too lazy to bottom!” Newman announced to his 944K followers. “Lol. Maybe if I got married. But I’m also always super attracted to Tops so I guess whoever is strong enough and can pin down the other wins that night.”

That’s a lot of caveats.

The confusion started shortly after a follower named Disgruntled Jarhead tweeted at Newman at 8:37 a.m. to ask whether he was still up from the night before, or if he had woken up early that morning.

“I’m a Bot,” Newman replied. “We don’t sleep.”

To which, Disgruntled Jarhead replied, “Bot(tom.)”

“Nah,” Newman responded, before elaborating on his answer.

We’re so glad this has been clarified.

We’re also glad to see Newman back to his silly sexy self after checking into the ER for symptoms of COVID-19 last month. He wrote about his experience in a widely-shared op-ed published by the New York Times .

