Daniel Newman says he’s “too lazy to bottom” but he might consider it “if I got married”

Very generally speaking, when it comes to gay sex, men fall into one of four categories: “top,” “bottom,” “vers,” or “side.” Then within those four categories, there can sub-categories, like “total top” (i.e. Andy Cohen) or “total bottom” (i.e. Haaz Sleiman).
And then there’s Walking Dead actor Daniel Newman.
Newman, who came out as bisexual in 2017, recently clarified on Twitter that he’s a top. But he’s not a total top. He would consider bottoming for the right guy. If, that is, the right guy ever comes around.
“I’m a TOP. I’m too lazy to bottom!” Newman announced to his 944K followers. “Lol. Maybe if I got married. But I’m also always super attracted to Tops so I guess whoever is strong enough and can pin down the other wins that night.”
That’s a lot of caveats.
I’m a TOP. I’m too lazy to bottom! Lol. Maybe if I got married. But I’m also always super attracted to Tops so I guess whoever is strong enough and can pin down the other wins that night ??????? https://t.co/YldFCToRbF
— Daniel Newma? (@DanielNewman) April 9, 2020
The confusion started shortly after a follower named Disgruntled Jarhead tweeted at Newman at 8:37 a.m. to ask whether he was still up from the night before, or if he had woken up early that morning.
“I’m a Bot,” Newman replied. “We don’t sleep.”
To which, Disgruntled Jarhead replied, “Bot(tom.)”
“Nah,” Newman responded, before elaborating on his answer.
Bot(tom) 😉
— Disgruntled Jarhead (@DingoDawgUSMC) April 9, 2020
We’re so glad this has been clarified.
We’re also glad to see Newman back to his silly sexy self after checking into the ER for symptoms of COVID-19 last month. He wrote about his experience in a widely-shared op-ed published by the New York Times .
Scroll down for more pics from Newman’s Instagram page…
6 Comments
sfhairy
Well, lookie there, after claiming to have had COVID, and no one still paid attention, he had to come out and claim to be a top. LOL!!! No one believes that nonsense.
Chrisk
He just assumed it. He said the tests and the hospital stay cost him $10,000 in spite of them not disclosing his results.
He did manage to get some cute selfies for his instagram though and of coarse queerty’s attention which ain’t hard so I guess there was a silver lining it all.
Kieran
Cue the bitchy queen brigade in 4 3 2 1………
Goforit
It appears that they beat you to the comment section.
PLAYS WELL WITH OTHERS
I used to refer to as BOQB..(Bitter Old Queen Brigade) . 🙂
However nowadays it’s more like VSTB. (Vile Smcubags Troll Brigade)
snuggles65
And of course EVERY story Queerty runs, has to be of some dude who likes he does nothing but stay in the gym. Come on Queerty. Don’t you know that that is just SO stereotypical about the gay community & that their are other real looking guys in the gay world. I mean honestly, STOP making me feel bad about my extra 20 lbs LOL LOL Stay safe everyone !!!