All the hot reasons you need to be watching Amazon’s queer rom-com series ‘With Love’

If you haven’t watched the Amazon Prime series With Love you are missing out on one of the most heartwarming and inclusive queer rom-coms on TV.

The series was created by the immensely talented Gloria Calderón Kellett, who previously rebooted the gone-too-soon reboot of One Day at a Time and is an executive producer on The Horror of Dolores Roach.

Premiering in 2021, With Love is centered on siblings Lily Diaz (played by Shadowhunters star Emeraude Toubia) and her gay brother Jorge Diaz (the fantastic Mark Indelicato of Ugly Betty fame) as they maneuver through the ups and downs of dating and finding true love.

Out actor Vincent Rodriguez III portrays Jorge’s boyfriend, Henry, while Afro-Cuban hunk Rome Flynn is Lily’s main suitor, Santiago.

During the first season, the show followed their stories over the course of the year, with major holidays like New Year’s Eve and Valentine’s Day the focus of each episode.

Other queer and ally cast members include trans actress Isis King, One Day at a Time star Todd Grinnell, 13 Reasons Why actor Benito Martinez, George Lopez legend Constance Marie, Barbie gay Scott Evans, and out Vida stud Adrián González.

Season two premiered in June with six more touching episodes and a lot more eye candy to gawk over.

While both seasons are streaming on Amazon Prime now, here are a few more thirsty reminders to make sure you add With Love to your watchlist.

Vincent Rodriguez III

Rodriguez is of Filipino descent and has appeared in Designated Survivor, Kenan, and Insatiable.

While he’s been married to his husband, Gregory Wright, since 2015, Rodriguez played the straight lead opposite Rachel Bloom on The CW series Crazy Ex-Girlfriend for four seasons.

He’s also very good at motivating his fans on social media.

Mark Indelicato

Following his breakthrough role on Ugly Betty, Indelicato paused his acting career to study at New York University. Since graduating, he’s gone on to appear in Dead of Summer, Hacks, With Love and RuPaul’s Secret Celebrity Drag Race.

We’re still gagging over Thirsty von Trap!

Off screen, the out star has become quite the fashion plate and constantly slays the red carpet.

Rome Flynn

Flynn has been extremely busy since winning a Daytime Emmy for his role on CBS soap The Bold and the Beautiful.

Since then, he’s appeared in NCIS: New Orleans, The Haves and the Have Nots, How to Get Away With Murder, Dear White People, Grey’s Anatomy and Raising Dion.

While the 31-year-old has an eight-year-old daughter, he definitely does not have a trace of a dad bod!

Adrián González

Born in Texas, Gonzalez was partially raised in Matamoros, Mexico. After graduating from Northwestern University, he moved to LA to pursue his acting career. Soon he booked appearances on shows like: The Mentalist, The Bold & the Beautiful, NCIS: Los Angeles, The Bridge, Kevin from Work and Superstore.

In 2019, he was cast as a semi-regular on the Starz series Vida as the ridiculously buff love interest of future Scream star Melissa Barrera. Beside With Love, some of Gonzalez’s recent roles include Mayans M.C. and The Garcias.

Regardless of his busy career, the out and proud hunk never skimps on getting his pump … and for that we’re thankful!

Desmond Chiam

Chiam is an Australian actor born to parents of Chinese Singaporean descent.

After going to law school in Melbourne, Chiam moved to Los Angeles with dreams of making it in Hollywood. Roles on NCIS: Los Angeles, Bones, and The Shannara Chronciles soon followed.

He’s since starred in Gregg Araki’s Now Apocalypse, Marvel’s The Falcon and the Winter Soldier, and the 2023 road trip comedy Joyride.

Chiam has a very solid body of work!

Check out the season 2 trailer of With Love and then scroll for a few more shots of the sizzling cast.