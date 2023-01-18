Ana Navarro has a message for Ron DeSantis and others: “Leave the f*cking drag queens alone!”

The Palace on South Beach, Florida, is one of the most famous drag bars and restaurants in the US. It attracts a big LGBTQ following, families and the odd celebrity.

One such celebrity to drop in over the weekend was The View co-host Ana Navarro.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ana Navarro-Cárdenas (@ananavarrofl)

Related: Ana Navarro telling Ted Cruz to kindly STFU on ‘The View’ is literally all of us

At one point, one of the drag hosts singled out Navarro. The 51-year-old commentator felt moved to take the mic and say a few words in support of drag.

To cheers from the crowd, she got up and said, “I just want to say something … I hate how drag queens are being made into a political issue, into a manufactured, made-up cultural issue, because I tell you what: No drag queen ever killed a little kid … Guns kill little kids.”

“If you care about children and their safety … leave the f*cking drag queens alone!”

Watch below.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by P A L A C E • S o B e (@palacesobe)

Florida’s war on drag queens

Florida has become a hotspot in the cultural war against drag queens. Last year, lawmakers passed a controversial “Parental Rights In Education” bill, otherwise known as the “Don’t Say Gay” legislation. It prevents teachers from talking to younger kids about LGBTQ+ issues.

Earlier this month, state officials indicated the law might be expanded to include three more year groups.

At the end of December, Florida’s Department of Business and Professional Regulation (DBPR) announced an investigation into a holiday-themed drag show in Fort Lauderdale. It said it received complaints that the “Drag Queen Christmas” show at The Broward Center for the Performing Arts was “sexually explicit” and “marketed to children.”

If action is taken, the venue risks losing its liquor license and its ability to operate.

Outside of Florida, there has been a sharp increase in protests across the US against drag queen story hours or events that children might attend.

Last month, an NYC council member shared a video of the vandalism protestors left outside his home after he voiced support for a drag queen library reading. The vandals scrawled “groomer” and “child predator” on the sidewalk outside council member Erik Bottcher’s apartment.

Related: Vandals chalk “groomer” outside politician’s home, break inside over support for drag queen story hour