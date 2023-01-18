Ana Navarro has a message for Ron DeSantis and others: “Leave the f*cking drag queens alone!”

The Palace on South Beach, Florida, is one of the most famous drag bars and restaurants in the US. It attracts a big LGBTQ following, families and the odd celebrity.
One such celebrity to drop in over the weekend was The View co-host Ana Navarro.
At one point, one of the drag hosts singled out Navarro. The 51-year-old commentator felt moved to take the mic and say a few words in support of drag.
To cheers from the crowd, she got up and said, “I just want to say something … I hate how drag queens are being made into a political issue, into a manufactured, made-up cultural issue, because I tell you what: No drag queen ever killed a little kid … Guns kill little kids.”
“If you care about children and their safety … leave the f*cking drag queens alone!”
Florida’s war on drag queens
Florida has become a hotspot in the cultural war against drag queens. Last year, lawmakers passed a controversial “Parental Rights In Education” bill, otherwise known as the “Don’t Say Gay” legislation. It prevents teachers from talking to younger kids about LGBTQ+ issues.
Earlier this month, state officials indicated the law might be expanded to include three more year groups.
At the end of December, Florida’s Department of Business and Professional Regulation (DBPR) announced an investigation into a holiday-themed drag show in Fort Lauderdale. It said it received complaints that the “Drag Queen Christmas” show at The Broward Center for the Performing Arts was “sexually explicit” and “marketed to children.”
If action is taken, the venue risks losing its liquor license and its ability to operate.
Outside of Florida, there has been a sharp increase in protests across the US against drag queen story hours or events that children might attend.
Last month, an NYC council member shared a video of the vandalism protestors left outside his home after he voiced support for a drag queen library reading. The vandals scrawled “groomer” and “child predator” on the sidewalk outside council member Erik Bottcher’s apartment.
Kangol2
Yesssss, Ana! I may disagree with you on many political issues but I’m in sync on this. LEAVE THE DRAG QUEENS ALONE, fascist GQP.
Now–Queerty, please post about George Anthony? Devolder? Santos’s drag career in Brazil. He’s been identified by a local Rio drag queen as having been “Kitara” in his youth. I wonder if he’ll tell his horrible party to stop attacking and endangering the lives of drag queens and LGBTQ people–seems very unlikely but stranger things have happened!
abfab
I know it’s really bad right now but this shit shall pass, too. But fight we must. Assholes just don’t vanish into thin air.
Sad to think about what these people do for fun, you know, when they want something just a little bit out of the ordinary. Such a dreary way to exist. Oh well, that’s more for us. Carry on DRAG QUEENS OF THE WORLD! The kids on my street love them…the parents, too.
inbama
