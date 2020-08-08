Instastuds

Andres Camilo’s milk bath, Taylor Lautner’s cuddle buddy, & Nyle DiMarco’s tub time

By

This week Toni Braxton got intimate with a vibrator on Instagram, Andrew Lloyd Webber gave the Cats movie the dragging it deserves, and Jerry Falwell Jr. got caught with his pants down. Here’s what happened on Instagram:

Brad Goreski and Gary Janetti flashed back.

Staz Nair sat in back.

Andrés Camilo channeled fruit loops.

View this post on Instagram

Fruit Loop

A post shared by Andre?s Camilo (@andrescamilo___) on

Taylor Lautner cuddled up.

View this post on Instagram

Got a new meerkat today

A post shared by Taylor Lautner (@taylorlautner) on

Michael Turchin hiked for the view.

Curtis Hamilton drove shirtless.

View this post on Instagram

??#godschild #beautifulDay #Boofa #blessed

A post shared by Curtis Hamilton (@thecurtishamilton) on

Matthew Camp felt full.

Eliad Cohen waited for a hurricane.

Ashley Mckenzie had a drink.

View this post on Instagram

My weekend vibes!! ?

A post shared by Ashley Mckenzie OLY (@ashleyjudo) on

Pietro Boselli shielded himself.

Lucien Laviscount left Antigua.

Josh Drake unzipped.

Steve Grand celebrated National Underwear Day.

Angel Bismark Curiel soaked.

View this post on Instagram

Thank goddess for friends with pools.

A post shared by Angel Bismark Curiel (@angelbcuriel) on

Charlie King stretched.

View this post on Instagram

“Cuttin shapes by the pool”….????

A post shared by CHARLIE KING (@charlie_king85) on

Billy Reilich drank in bed.

Antonin the 2nd cooled off.

View this post on Instagram

On se la donne à la Redonne

A post shared by antonin_the2nd (@antonin_the2nd) on

James Kennedy got burned.

Martha Stewart’s muscle gay Douglas Friedman played doubles.

Bruno Alcantara explored the beach.

View this post on Instagram

Ah Bahia!

A post shared by Bruno Alcantara | Life Coach (@brunocalcantara) on

Milan Christopher hit the beach.

Matteo Lane tried on clothes.

Broadway star Clay Rice-Thomson day dreamt.

Alan Cumming broke the hammock.

Tuc Watkins assembled a kite.

James Longman enjoyed summer.

View this post on Instagram

Summer ?? ??

A post shared by jamesaalongman (@jamesaalongman) on

KJ Apa wrapped filming.

Nyle DiMarco sat in the tub.

View this post on Instagram

can anyone bring me an espresso ?? ?: @seanbarrowco

A post shared by Nyle DiMarco (@nyledimarco) on

Mauricio Umansky lost his shirt.

Miles McMillan wore boots.

View this post on Instagram

O, jai there!

A post shared by Miles McMillan (@milesmcmillan) on

And Jake Bain supported Ellen.