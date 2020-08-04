WATCH: Toni Braxton gets intimate with a vibrator on Instagram

There’s a lot of information out there for folks seeking a youthful glow, from creams to serums to botox to jade rollers. But Toni Braxton has emerged on Instagram to offer up her personal beauty hack, and we are here for it.

In fact, it’s a bit like a jade roller 2.0, just, without the jade.

“My real beauty secret?,” she wrote. “Yea ok it’s a vibrator! But I only use this on my face…honest! There’s 3 settings…but I wouldn’t advise putting it on 3.”

Wise words from the “Un-break My Heart” singer. Wise words indeed.

We’ll let Braxton show you how it’s done: