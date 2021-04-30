Andrew Giuliani did his dad absolutely no favors in psychotic CNN appearance

Rudy Giuliani’s son, Andrew, did his father absolutely no favors when he went on CNN last night to defend him after the FBI raided his Manhattan apartment amidst a federal investigation into his shady dealings with Ukraine.

During a wild 10-minute back and forth with Erin Burnett, Andrew looked like a petulant child as deflected questions, hurled accusations, and rattled off conspiracy theories, including one about the judge who signed the search warrant.

“Who appointed the judge?” Andrew asked Burnett. “President Barack Obama! You have an Obama-appointed judge who has signed this warrant where no other judge would sign this warrant!”

To which the CNN host countered, “You have proof that no other judge would sign the warrant?”

“I don’t have any proof,” Andrew admitted. “But do you have proof that any other judge would sign the warrant?”

Throughout the interview, Andrew tried dodging questions by mentioning Hunter Biden any chance he got.

When asked if his dad would provide investigators with information about Donald Trump, he replied, “What I would say is, I do wonder if Hunter Biden is going to be charged with the allegations that are out there against him.”

So far, Rudy Giuliani hasn’t been charged with anything and denies wrongdoing.

Watch the full interview below.

Andrew Giuliani vigorously defends his father, Rudy Giuliani, saying Americans should trust his integrity as the “the greatest mayor in the history of New York.” “I am not concerned at all because I think this is the … corruption of the Justice Department.” pic.twitter.com/DAkRxnV0M0 — OutFrontCNN (@OutFrontCNN) April 29, 2021

Now, here’s what folx on Twitter are saying about it…

Andrew Giuliani looks like a first draft Eric Trump. pic.twitter.com/qu3fkrgYk9 — The Volatile Mermaid (@OhNoSheTwitnt) April 30, 2021

Wow Andrew lacks his fathers charisma and his father was not so charismatic — Molly Jong-Fast? (@MollyJongFast) April 29, 2021

Big fan of the "Every American should be outraged that my shady dad is finally facing consequences" style press hit. I thought Don Jr and Eric had perfected it, but Andrew Giuliani is really reinventing the genre. — Maggie Serota (@maggieserota) April 30, 2021

oh my god this @ErinBurnett block with Rudy's son is a total train wreck — Andrew Feinberg (@AndrewFeinberg) April 29, 2021

Prosecutors don’t mind when targets ramble on TV. It’s the targets’ defense lawyers who mind. — Preet Bharara (@PreetBharara) April 30, 2021

PLOT TWIST: What if it turns out Andrew Giuliani is actually the dumbest Trump? pic.twitter.com/0MiCK3fece — Hoodlum ?? (@NotHoodlum) April 30, 2021

I just learned what Andrew Giuliani looks like. Unsettling. — pretty and rude (@themeredith) April 30, 2021

@ErinBurnett is a national treasure. This interview with Andrew Guliani is nuts #RudyGiuliani — (((Sivyaleah))) (@Sivyaleah) April 29, 2021

I’m not sure which is worse: being Rudy Giuliani’s son, or looking like Andrew Giuliani. — Andy “Two Spaces” Smith (@butterwise) April 30, 2021

Andrew Guliani is about as smart as Eric Trump… — Joanne albert (@Joannealbert18) April 30, 2021