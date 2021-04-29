Audiences were not impressed by Andrew Giuliani’s insane press conference after his dad’s FBI raid

Rudy Giuliani’s son, Andrew, gave quite the performance yesterday after the FBI raided his dad’s Manhattan apartment.
Giuliani, who acted as ex-President Trump’s personal lawyer, is being investigated on suspicions of crimes relating to dealings in Ukraine, the New York Times first reported Wednesday, calling the raid an “extraordinary move.”
Speaking outside his father’s Upper East Side home yesterday, Andrew, who recently announced he is considering a run for New York governor, railed against the Justice Department.
“Any American, whether you are red or blue, should be extremely disturbed by what happened here today, by the continued politicization of the Justice Department,” he said. “This is disgusting! This is absolutely absurd!”
“And it has to stop! If this can happen to the former president’s lawyer, this can happen to any American! Enough is enough!”
Andrew then tried pinning everything on Joe Biden‘s son, Hunter, saying, “The only piece of evidence that they did not take up there today was the only piece of incriminating evidence that is in there—and it does not belong to my father, it belongs to the current president’s son!”
Yawn.
The entire thing lasted less than two minutes and Andrew gave the performance his all. Unfortunately for him, audiences were not impressed.
Here’s what folx are saying…
Andrew Giuliani called the raid on his dad’s apartment disgusting.
I'll bet it was.?
— Renee Libby ?? (@ReneeAlida) April 29, 2021
Andrew Giuliani suggests that saying stupid, dishonest things in a loud, angry voice is hereditary. pic.twitter.com/iY4RoMFZO2
— Mrs. Betty Bowers (@BettyBowers) April 28, 2021
"If this can happen to the president's lawyer, it can happen to anyone!" – Andrew Giuliani
Uh yeah bro that's the point
— Layla Benson (@BaelaLayla) April 28, 2021
May you continue to shine bright, Andrew Giuliani. May you continue to shine bright. pic.twitter.com/1sQ4X4laCu
— aaron (@BlitznBeans) April 29, 2021
Andrew Giuliani periodically blunders onto the national stage like God is a third-rate writer intent on attacking the idea that America is a meritocracy
— ProbableCauseHat (@Popehat) April 29, 2021
There’s a real case to be made that Andrew Giuliani is peak failson.
pic.twitter.com/tSStGOWAw4
— Molly Jong-Fast? (@MollyJongFast) April 28, 2021
Andrew Giuliani is outraged that a guy who held a Presidential news conference at Four Seasons Landscaping is being investigated
— Joe Lockhart (@joelockhart) April 28, 2021
Andrew Giuliani ended up looking like Scott Farkas, the bully from A Christmas Story. pic.twitter.com/k1bHW51RM2
— Eric Schmeltzer ?? (@JustSchmeltzer) April 28, 2021
Well I think we can all agree Andrew Giuliani won’t be governor anytime soon.
— Pissed Off Independent ?? (@CaraDe1013) April 29, 2021
just to clarify, andrew giuliani is not a will ferrell character https://t.co/grliM3dFM8
— Funny Or Die (@funnyordie) April 28, 2021
On Idiot Jeopardy, host Eric Trump said, "The Idiot Jeopardy answer is 'Andrew Giuliani.'" Contestant Andrew Giuliani slammed his buzzer and yelled, "Who's stupider than Andrew Giuliani?"
— Paul Rudnick (@PaulRudnickNY) April 28, 2021
How it started How it's going pic.twitter.com/lVpJck3udj
— Emily Richmond (@EWAEmily) April 28, 2021
Graham Gremore is the Features Editor and a Staff Writer at Queerty. Follow him on Twitter @grahamgremore.
Prax07
Any american that commits a crime should expect to be investigated, that includes slimy corrupt attorneys and ex mayor’s. Slimy Jr better get used to it.
Chrisk
Yes I totally agree that the justice department should be free of politics that that’s totally not what the last 4 years was about.
Kieran
We all know politics has nothing to do with this raid. Of course it doesn’t.
LeBlevsez
Of course politics is involved: the corrupt politics of dye-dripper Rudy Giuliani and hurricane-hair Donald Trump.
Kangol2
Well, since Ghouls has been under investigation for two years, Kieran, I would say it doesn’t. You know, two years ago, your fave Don the Con Drumpf and his henchman Bill Barr were in power. And they were investigating this creep Ghouliani. Counting is your friend.
Cam
The same troll account that routinely defends anti-LGBTQ bigots is upset that Giuliani was searched.
Indicates it was probably the correct move.
BaltoSteve
Geeze that face! Looks like he is going through a senate confirmation hearing for the Position of Supreme Court Justice!
Kangol2
Ghouliani Jr. is missing half a lobe.
Goforit
Andrew’s reply to your statement……”FAKE NEWS!!!!!! My ears are perfect”.
Cam
The article here leaves out another think Rudy’s son said. He basically in so many words said that his dad was important and used to have an important job so how could they do this?
Definitely shows the Republican’s view that people they consider “Important” should be able to commit any crime they want.
Fahd
I remember first seeing Andrew as a young man on David Letterman. He appeared with his father, Rudy, who was very embarrassed by Andrew’s behavior. I definitely think Andrew had a diagnosable behavior dysfunction at the time. He doesn’t seem to have overcome it.
Just like the Justice Department should continue to ask Prince Andrew for answers regarding Jeffrey Epstein, they need to continue investigating Guiliani and the former president. No one is above the law (see Nixon). That’s America – Love it or Leave it. and If you can’t do the time, don’t do the crime, etc.