Audiences were not impressed by Andrew Giuliani’s insane press conference after his dad’s FBI raid

Rudy Giuliani’s son, Andrew, gave quite the performance yesterday after the FBI raided his dad’s Manhattan apartment.

Giuliani, who acted as ex-President Trump’s personal lawyer, is being investigated on suspicions of crimes relating to dealings in Ukraine, the New York Times first reported Wednesday, calling the raid an “extraordinary move.”

Speaking outside his father’s Upper East Side home yesterday, Andrew, who recently announced he is considering a run for New York governor, railed against the Justice Department.

“Any American, whether you are red or blue, should be extremely disturbed by what happened here today, by the continued politicization of the Justice Department,” he said. “This is disgusting! This is absolutely absurd!”

“And it has to stop! If this can happen to the former president’s lawyer, this can happen to any American! Enough is enough!”

Andrew then tried pinning everything on Joe Biden‘s son, Hunter, saying, “The only piece of evidence that they did not take up there today was the only piece of incriminating evidence that is in there—and it does not belong to my father, it belongs to the current president’s son!”

Yawn.

The entire thing lasted less than two minutes and Andrew gave the performance his all. Unfortunately for him, audiences were not impressed.

Here’s what folx are saying…

Andrew Giuliani called the raid on his dad’s apartment disgusting.

I'll bet it was.? — Renee Libby ?? (@ReneeAlida) April 29, 2021

Andrew Giuliani suggests that saying stupid, dishonest things in a loud, angry voice is hereditary. pic.twitter.com/iY4RoMFZO2 — Mrs. Betty Bowers (@BettyBowers) April 28, 2021

"If this can happen to the president's lawyer, it can happen to anyone!" – Andrew Giuliani Uh yeah bro that's the point — Layla Benson (@BaelaLayla) April 28, 2021

May you continue to shine bright, Andrew Giuliani. May you continue to shine bright. pic.twitter.com/1sQ4X4laCu — aaron (@BlitznBeans) April 29, 2021

Andrew Giuliani periodically blunders onto the national stage like God is a third-rate writer intent on attacking the idea that America is a meritocracy — ProbableCauseHat (@Popehat) April 29, 2021

There’s a real case to be made that Andrew Giuliani is peak failson.

pic.twitter.com/tSStGOWAw4 — Molly Jong-Fast? (@MollyJongFast) April 28, 2021

Andrew Giuliani is outraged that a guy who held a Presidential news conference at Four Seasons Landscaping is being investigated — Joe Lockhart (@joelockhart) April 28, 2021

Andrew Giuliani ended up looking like Scott Farkas, the bully from A Christmas Story. pic.twitter.com/k1bHW51RM2 — Eric Schmeltzer ?? (@JustSchmeltzer) April 28, 2021

Well I think we can all agree Andrew Giuliani won’t be governor anytime soon. — Pissed Off Independent ?? (@CaraDe1013) April 29, 2021

just to clarify, andrew giuliani is not a will ferrell character https://t.co/grliM3dFM8 — Funny Or Die (@funnyordie) April 28, 2021

On Idiot Jeopardy, host Eric Trump said, "The Idiot Jeopardy answer is 'Andrew Giuliani.'" Contestant Andrew Giuliani slammed his buzzer and yelled, "Who's stupider than Andrew Giuliani?" — Paul Rudnick (@PaulRudnickNY) April 28, 2021

How it started How it's going pic.twitter.com/lVpJck3udj — Emily Richmond (@EWAEmily) April 28, 2021