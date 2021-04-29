basketcase

Audiences were not impressed by Andrew Giuliani’s insane press conference after his dad’s FBI raid

Rudy Giuliani’s son, Andrew, gave quite the performance yesterday after the FBI raided his dad’s Manhattan apartment.

Giuliani, who acted as ex-President Trump’s personal lawyer, is being investigated on suspicions of crimes relating to dealings in Ukraine, the New York Times first reported Wednesday, calling the raid an “extraordinary move.”

Speaking outside his father’s Upper East Side home yesterday, Andrew, who recently announced he is considering a run for New York governor, railed against the Justice Department.

“Any American, whether you are red or blue, should be extremely disturbed by what happened here today, by the continued politicization of the Justice Department,” he said. “This is disgusting! This is absolutely absurd!”

“And it has to stop! If this can happen to the former president’s lawyer, this can happen to any American! Enough is enough!”

Andrew then tried pinning everything on Joe Biden‘s son, Hunter, saying, “The only piece of evidence that they did not take up there today was the only piece of incriminating evidence that is in there—and it does not belong to my father, it belongs to the current president’s son!”

Yawn.

The entire thing lasted less than two minutes and Andrew gave the performance his all. Unfortunately for him, audiences were not impressed.

Here’s what folx are saying…

