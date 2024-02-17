Andrew Rannells’ chest fuzz, Matthew Camp’s muscles & Tuc Watkins’ long walk

This week a gay Gilmore Girls writer spilled tea from the set, Bad Bunny served armpit and Ted Cruz wore tight pants. Here’s what happened on Instagram:
Seth Falk covered up.
Your day is about to get a little hotter
Sign up for the Queerty newsletter to get your daily fix of heartthrobs with a side of the hottest queer news and culture.
Greg Scarnici got that (vitamin) D.
Joe Davidson made a meal.
Andrés Camilo jumped up.
Jack Laugher dove in the pool.
Jae Fusz stayed in Thailand.
Matteo Lane walked the beach.
Tuc Watkins smiled.
Derek Chadwick took a break.
Bryce Willard Smithe picked roses.
Angel Nieves broke a sweat.
Javier Calvo got ready backstage.
Barry Keoghan stripped down.
Matthew Camp flexed.
Max Emerson got wet.
Noah Beck struck a pose.
Perris Howard posted his progress.
Andrew Rannells chilled out.
Vinny stopped using hashtags.
Locky Brownlie showed pit.
And Omar Ahmed set the move-out date.
Related:
Jake Gyllenhaal & Post Malone double-teaming for a shirtless flex-off has Gay Twitter™ in a headlock
Malone stars alongside Jake Gyllenhaal in the upcoming remake of ‘Road House.’
One Comment
Bengali
I’ve never liked Matteo Lane and recently I ran across a video of his as he walked through Trader Joe’s and mocked every product he picked up and asked why it even existed just because it was foreign to him. His display of helplessness and incredulity seeing these items for the first time that nothing out of the ordinary except they had the Trader Joe’s logo on it made for one of the lamest videos I’ve ever seen. I’ve seen clips of his comedy shows – not any better. Just because you get on stage or on video acting ignorant, doesn’t mean you’re funny. The times I’ve viewed any of his content I’m left shaking my head at people with talent vs. those like Matteo who are lacking that key element.