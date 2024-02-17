instastuds

Andrew Rannells’ chest fuzz, Matthew Camp’s muscles & Tuc Watkins’ long walk

This week a gay Gilmore Girls writer spilled tea from the set, Bad Bunny served armpit and Ted Cruz wore tight pants. Here’s what happened on Instagram:

Seth Falk covered up.

Greg Scarnici got that (vitamin) D.

Joe Davidson made a meal.

Andrés Camilo jumped up.

Jack Laugher dove in the pool.

Jae Fusz stayed in Thailand.

Matteo Lane walked the beach.

Tuc Watkins smiled.

Derek Chadwick took a break.

Bryce Willard Smithe picked roses.

Angel Nieves broke a sweat.

Javier Calvo got ready backstage.

Barry Keoghan stripped down.

Matthew Camp flexed.

Max Emerson got wet.

Noah Beck struck a pose.

Perris Howard posted his progress.

Andrew Rannells chilled out.

Vinny stopped using hashtags.

Locky Brownlie showed pit.

And Omar Ahmed set the move-out date.

