Andy Cohen reveals whether he’s a top or bottom to a shocked Isaac Mizrahi

Andy Cohen was a guest on fashion designer Isaac Mizrahi’s iHeartPodcast, ‘Hello Isaac’ recently. The conversations turned intimate.

“Asking for a friend,” Mizrahi asked the Watch What Happens Live host. “Are you a top or a bottom?”

Cohen did not hesitate to fire back, “I’m a top”.

Mizrahi appeared shocked at Cohen’s blunt and speedy response.

“You’re a top! That was really an easy answer for you,” Mizrahi replied.

“Because the answer was readily available,” Cohen responded. He then went on to suggest he wishes he were more versatile.

“I wish that I could… I need to loosen up, as they say,” Cohen clarified.

Watch the exchange below.

If you want to listen to the whole conversation, you can check out the podcast (the question about “top or bottom” is at the 5’20” mark).

A rude question?

When shared online, some questioned whether it was rude to ask a celebrity about their preferred sexual position.

Back in 2019, Troya Sivan expressed unhappiness when a journalist asked him a similar question.

“I thought about asking the interviewer about his absolute fave sex position after that last question,” Sivan tweeted following an interview. “But then I remembered how wildly invasive, strange and inappropriate that would be. Didn’t stop him though!”

On Instagram, one person said, “Isaac, this question is beneath you. And I adore you. Gosh, is anything sacred anymore?”

Another concurred: “Have to agree this was not a great question. Keep it classy!”

However, others pointed out that Cohen could easily have declined to answer.

“Oh, ffs, all these pearl clutchers who are put off by the question make me 🙄. Yes, people have sex. And some people actually gasp talk about it. The idea that it should be taboo is so ridiculous to me. Andy obviously didn’t mind. And if he did, he’s perfectly capable of declining to answer.”

One woman said we have a good idea of what heterosexual people do in bed. She went so far as to suggest it was homophobic to ask gay people to refrain from talking about their sex lives.

“Why is this information so shocking and distasteful to people? We know with cisgender people in some fashion unless they are creative. Seems homophobic to me. As a cisgender woman, this question did not offend me in the least.”