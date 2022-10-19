Andy Cohen says he regrets the way he asked Orpah Winfrey about her sexuality

Andy Cohen says he regrets the way he asked Oprah Winfrey about her sexual experiences when she appeared on his show in 2013. She has not returned to Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen since then.

Cohen made the comments during an ‘Ask Andy’ panel at BravoCon 2022 last weekend. He said he hadn’t really planned to ask Winfrey the question, suggesting it was a spur-of-the-moment thing that didn’t work.

“I asked it so poorly,” he explained to moderators Savannah Guthrie and Hoda Kotb, reports People. “I decided, ‘Why don’t I throw this out? Maybe I’ll throw a bomb out.’ And I asked Oprah, ‘Have you ever swum in the lady pond?’ And she was like, ‘No.’”

Cohen went on to say he didn’t hear anything afterward from Winfrey about the question. However, her friend, CBS journalist Gayle King, contacted him the next day.

“She didn’t say anything, but I heard from Gayle the next day. And Gayle goes: ‘Oprah didn’t know what the lady pond was.’ And I was like, ‘Well then I need to re-ask the question!’ But [Oprah] hasn’t come back.”

Cohen said he always wants his guests to leave feeling happy, hinting he wasn’t sure if that was the case with Winfrey when she finished on the show.

It was not the first time Cohen has mentioned the incident. In 2018, Cohen told Access he regretted the question as soon as he said it.

“I asked her — not even during ‘Plead the Fifth’ — I asked her if she had swum in the lady pond, so to speak. The second after I said it, I kind of regretted it.”

Below are some clips from Winfrey’s appearance on the show, although it doesn’t include that question.