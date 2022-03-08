Andy Cohen asks Colton Underwood 9 questions to test his grasp of gay culture

Former Bachelor star Colton Underwood appeared on Bravo’s Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen last night. Underwood came out last April and has since made a Netflix documentary, Coming Out Colton, about his coming out journey.

He’s also fallen in love and announced his engagement to partner, Jordan C. Brown.

Cohen decided to test Underwood’s knowledge of gay culture. He said he polled 11 gay guys on the WWHL production team a series of questions (“a very unscientific study”) and asked Underwood if he could come up with the correct answers.

The questions were as follows and you can watch the results below.

1. Which Spider-Man would the gays rather have cast a web over their heart? Tobey Maguire, Andrew Garfield, or Tom Holland?

2. What are the gays worst at: Parallel parking or basic math?

3. What’s the fiercer accessory: A wide-brimmed hat or a bandana?

4. Which ‘Rain On Me’ singer do the gays think is the reigning queen of pop: Lady Gaga or Arianna Grande?

5. Which Sex & The City character do the gays most identify?

6. Which funny lady tickles the gays more: Jennifer Coolidge or Amy Schumer?

7. What do the gays care less about: Sports or cars?

8. What are the gays looking more forward to: New Rihanna music or Lady Gaga’s much-delayed Chromatica Ball?

9. Which Summer House mate would the gays most like to make out with in a pantry: Luke, Carl, Alex, Andrea, or Kyle? [Which Cohen probably threw in because Summer House’s Danielle Olivera was the other guest on the show]

Underwood scored six out of nine correct, leading Cohen to conclude, “he’s gay” (although we’re not sure if getting the Gaga/Grande question incorrect actually revokes his gay card…).

