Ann Coulter’s weird pro-Jeffrey Epstein tweet would almost be creepy if it weren’t so incredibly stupid

All Republicans ever talk about these days is how LGBTQ+ people are groomers and pedophiles and dangers to society. But for whatever reason, Ann Coulter seemingly defended one of the most infamous pedophiles of all time on her Twitter page yesterday and we’re still not entirely sure why.

The In Trump We Trust author retweeted a story from the New York Post about how an investigation has found a “combination of negligence, misconduct and outright job performance failures”, including leaving too many bed linens in a jail cell, by guard’s employed by the federal Bureau of Prisons enabled child sex trafficker Jeffrey Epstein to hang himself in his jail cell almost four years ago.

“I feel like we should be giving more power to the government to control our lives- education, healthcare. pizza ovens, plastic bags …They do such a good job,” she tweeted.

I feel like we should be giving more power to the government to control our lives- education, healthcare. pizza ovens, plastic bags …They do such a good job. https://t.co/7kihLS9bdl — Ann Coulter (@AnnCoulter) June 27, 2023

Only a true mental gymnast could find a way to draw a comparison between public education, environmental conservation efforts, and Jeffrey Epstein and then somehow link it all to Democrats.

Nice job, Ann!

Oddly, however, if there’s one thing most everyone–Democrats and Republicans alike–can agree on, it’s that Jeffrey Epstein was a monster who engaged in truly horrific behavior for years and years, destroying lives and families and leaving behind countless victims, many of whom were children. So using him to try and divide people politically is just… well… weird.

What’s your point here? You pro Epstein? Gross. — Lisa Lisa (@teamocill) June 27, 2023

Coulter has had a bizarre fascination with Epstein and his story for some time now. In 2022, she published a series of virtually fact-free investigative op-eds titled “The Great Epstein Cover-Up” in which she stoked many of the right-wing conspiracy theories surrounding his case.

And in 2020, she recalled meeting him in an interview with Breitbart, saying she was standing alone outside a funeral home in New York City trying to hail a cab in the early 2000s when his limo pulled up to the curb.

Coulter recalled:

So this stretch limo pulls up and a guy leans out and says – knows me by name, says who he is, named someone that we know in common, which, by the way, wouldn’t be that great a recommendation, she hangs around with some sleazy guys. But I think to myself, okay, I just need to get 40 blocks to the Upper East Side (was it even 40? It was like 20)… I get in the car, Jeffrey Epstein, we go up past his place, you’ve seen it on all the TV shows. It takes up a city block. He says, ‘Oh, I live here’. I said ‘you do not’. So he invites me in for tea. I walk in and see the place.

She described his mansion “like a museum” but ultimately said she got “creepy” vibes and left. So the fact that she’s posting sympathetic tweets about the guy all these years later is, like we said before, weird. Very, very weird.

Also weird is this retweet she shared not long after her pro-Epstein remarks. When someone called her “racist but still hot”, she gleefully responded: “My next jacket flap endorsement.”

My next jacket flap endorsement. https://t.co/IO3v1ao2Je — Ann Coulter (@AnnCoulter) June 28, 2023

Evidently, in 61-year-old Coulter’s warped imagination, it’s OK to be racist as long as you’re also hot.

While you’re here, re-live the best moments from the unofficial roast of Coulter during the Comedy Central Roast of Rob Lowe in 2016 because, well, why not?