Another day, another bombshell in Matt Gaetz’s teen sex/prostitution scandal

Yet another bomb has dropped in Matt Gaetz‘s ever-worsening teen sex/prostitution scandal.

The Daily Beast has spoken to multiple women who claim they were paid by the antigay congressman’s wingman/alleged pimp Joel Greenberg and that they “felt pressured” to drink alcohol, do drugs, and have sex.

Twelve women spoke under the condition of anonymity about their experiences with Greenberg and his buddies. Ten of them said they were strongly encouraged at some point to do drugs prior to having sex.

“I was under the influence of so many drugs,” one woman, who shared a receipt showing she was paid $375 by Greenberg, said. “I wasn’t really in a position to say I didn’t want to do this. I wasn’t in my right mind. I was in over my head and it was kind of scary.”

Another woman said she pretended to take ecstasy and when Greenberg found out she hadn’t really taken it, he got angry and insisted she do. “I immediately left right after and was sick on the way home,” she recalled.

And another woman said she had “never seen so many drugs.”

The Daily Beast reports:

Four women said Greenberg specifically offered to introduce them to a friend of his, “a congressman,” whom they understood to be Gaetz. (These four women noted they never did meet Gaetz, however.) One other woman did say Greenberg told her the congressman was among about 10 other men at a house party she briefly attended in April 2017. She said she left early because the situation at the house made her uncomfortable.

This latest bombshell comes just two weeks after a letter written by Greenberg to Roger Stone that showed him begging for a pardon from Donald Trump leaked. In it, Greenberg confessed that both he and Gaetz paid multiple women for sex, including a 17-year-old girl.

“On more than one occasion, this individual was involved in sexual activities with several of the other girls, the congressman from Florida’s 1st Congressional District and myself,” the letter alleges. “From time to time, gas money or gifts, rent or partial tuition payments were made to several of these girls, including the individual who was not yet 18.”