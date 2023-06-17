Anthony Bowens’ new pants, Eliad Cohen’s big dish, & Neil Patrick Harris’ big guns

This week Madonna and Sam Smith dropped a bop or a flop, Greg Louganis auctioned off his gold medals, and a former gay adult film star became a small town mayor. Here’s what happened on Instagram:
Elliott Norris went to Pride.
Brian Jordan Alvarez snapped a selfie.
Nathan Henry stood by the ocean.
Sandro Farmhouse ate in bed.
Gottmik posed for Attitude.
Neil Patrick Harris flexed.
Anthony Bowens dropped his pants.
Matt Lister wore orange.
Amini Fonua got some sun.
Max Emerson looked up.
Laith Ashley made a friend.
Luke Evans walked the beach.
Eliad Cohen served breakfast.
Sander Jennings had a seat.
Maluma showed off.
Andrew Keenan-Bolger got a tan in Malibu.
Chris Salvatore got wet.
Okkar Min Maung ran the track.
And Prince Royce brought his own chair.
5 Comments
frapachino
Meh! Editors here have awful taste in men.
Kangol2
Now I’ll be looking out for Nathan Henry appearing on here more regularly. Not bad in terms of the overall lineup either. Anthony Bowens should show us the full jockstrap, though, and not just the hint. Happy birthday to NPH too. More Okkar and Prince Royce, less Maluma!
Rambeaux
I have figured out what Eliad’s second best talent is.
Waiting tables.
Just.my.opinion
A very small number of men featured in this weekly column are semi-good looking. Most of them wouldn’t get noticed if you passed them on the sidewalk.
mz.sam
Cheers to Laith at WeHo Pride!