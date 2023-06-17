instastuds

Anthony Bowens’ new pants, Eliad Cohen’s big dish, & Neil Patrick Harris’ big guns

By

This week Madonna and Sam Smith dropped a bop or a flop, Greg Louganis auctioned off his gold medals, and a former gay adult film star became a small town mayor. Here’s what happened on Instagram:

Elliott Norris went to Pride.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Elliott Norris (@elliottnorris)

Brian Jordan Alvarez snapped a selfie.

Nathan Henry stood by the ocean.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Nathan Henry (@nathanhgshore)

Sandro Farmhouse ate in bed.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Sandro (@sandrofarmhouse)

Gottmik posed for Attitude.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Attitude Magazine (@attitudemag)

Neil Patrick Harris flexed.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Neil Patrick Harris (@nph)

Anthony Bowens dropped his pants.

Matt Lister wore orange.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by @mrmattlister

Amini Fonua got some sun.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Amini Fonua (@aminifonua)

Max Emerson looked up.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Max Emerson (@maxisms)

Gus Kenworthy sweat it out.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by gus kenworthy (@guskenworthy)

Laith Ashley made a friend.

Luke Evans walked the beach.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Luke Evans (@thereallukeevans)

Eliad Cohen served breakfast.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Eliad Cohen (@eliad_cohen)

Sander Jennings had a seat.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Sander Jennings (@sander_jennings)

Maluma showed off.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by MALUMA (@maluma)

Andrew Keenan-Bolger got a tan in Malibu.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Andrew Keenan-Bolger (@keenanblogger)

Chris Salvatore got wet.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Chris Salvatore (@chrissalvatore)

Okkar Min Maung ran the track.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Okkar Min Maung (@okkar_min_maung)

And Prince Royce brought his own chair.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Prince Royce (@princeroyce)