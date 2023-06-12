Gus Kenworthy is making us melt with his sweaty workout pics

Gus Kenworthy was in The Red Room.

Over the weekend, the out Olympic star dropped in for a special Pride class at fitness studio Barry’s West Hollywood location, surprising attendees with complimentary Pressed Juicery’s and Barry’s collaboration recovery shots. (Pressed Juicery is also partnering with PFLAG this Pride Month, and donating a portion of the proceeds to the LGBTQ+ charitable organization.)

“The thirst is real!” Kenworthy posted on Instagram. “Had so much fun this morning at a special Pride class at @barrys.”

Kenworthy, who publicly came out as gay in 2015, always makes us sweat–whether he’s stopping by Barry’s or not. Just a couple of months ago, he treated us to a delightfully thirsty fashion shoot.

A spectacular freestyle skier–Kenworthy took home silver at the 2014 Sochi Games–Kenworthy’s presence off the slopes is just as significant. He became a media darling when he and his then-boyfriend saved stray dogs in Sochi during and after the 2014 Olympics, and uses his incredible platform to speak out on important social issues.

Just last year, Kenworthy blasted the International Olympic Committee for choosing Beijing as a host city, given China’s abysmal record on human rights.

Admirably, Kenworthy never shies away from expressing his beautiful gay self, whether he’s guest-hosting RuPaul’s Drag Race or posing naked in front of a Prada store.

He would definitely give this hitchhiker a ride!

With few out athletes in action sports like skiing and snowboarding, Kenworthy is a trailblazer. In a recent interview with BBC, he said he’s aware of his impact on a daily basis.

“I owe a huge debt of gratitude to people who came before me and lived out and proud; and each and every person who lives their truth gives someone else permission to do the same,” he said. “I think it’s more important than ever before that if you’ve climbed up, you lower the ladder back down to support someone else–and I feel very lucky that I’ve been able to do that.”

We’re lucky Kenworthy is in our lives, and that he’s not shy about sharing on Instagram!

Scroll down for more pics of one of our favorite sporty hunks…