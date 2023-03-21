Gus Kenworthy’s latest fashion shoot is fabulously thirsty

Gus Kenworthy graces the front cover and several pages of the high-end, biannual fashion, art and design publication Numéro Netherlands.

Kenworthy and Numéro both shared several shots from the photo shoot, which finds Kenworthy wearing skirts, among other items.

In other pics, he’s stripped down to his waist. In one photo, he’s wearing a dark green T-shirt and seemingly drenched in sweat. It may be an homage to his recent stint on ​​”Special Forces: World’s Toughest Test.”

Any fans of the former British-American Olympic skier will not want to miss swiping through the photos. Super-talented photographer Torian Lewin shot them.

Check them out below.

And Numéro shared a slightly different collection.

Now retired from competitive sports, Kenworthy says he wants to explore more acting roles.

Besides appearing in American Horror Story and a brief cameo in the recent 80 For Brady, he’s been taking acting classes. He recently told People his dream role would be the lead in a rom-com.

“My dream as a kid was to be the lead in a rom-com. I loved romantic comedies—to this day, they’re still like my favorite movies.”