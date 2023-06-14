Former gay adult film star Antonio Moreno elected mayor of small town & he’s ready to serve

Antonio Moreno has put his adult film career in the past and has now successfully dominated the political arena.
After previously making headlines for announcing his run for mayor of the small Spanish town of Carcelén, the out gay 38-year-old, who went by the moniker Héctor de Silva in movies such as Hung Country, 2 Wet, 2 Wet Editor’s Cut, and Star Wars: A Gay XXX Parody, won the election by topping his opponent by just 12 votes, according to the Spanish website El Espanol.
Now that’s he’s been elected, Moreno’s legislative priorities include local infrastructure, water quality and taxes.
Moreno gave up making adult films over six years ago and moved to Carcelén, which is located about 3 hours southeast of Madrid, with his partner. He was working as a firefighter and a livestock farmer when he decided to run for mayor as part of Spain’s People’s Party (PP).
“I take it my past as a porn actor normally because my family, who supported me, knew about it and I have always told them about it,” Moreno previously said in a press statement, as reported by the Spanish media outlet Sur. “It is a stage in my life that I don’t regret because I learned a lot.”
While he didn’t shy away from his X-rated past, so many outlets seized on his controversial job history that Moreno was hesitant to sit down for press interviews until after the election.
“We thought that with what there was, there was enough, that perhaps an interview could harm us,” Moreno told the El Periodico de Espana in his first interview since cinching the win.
Moreno’s victory is also notable because his opponent was the incumbent major, María Dolores Gómez Piquera, who had been in power since 2011 and is a member of Spain’s more liberal Socialist Workers Party (PSOE).
In the end, Moreno believes his more conservative political leanings were a bigger liability in the town of less than 500 people than his sexuality or adult film past.
“It has not been an easy campaign, because this is a very political town. You live a lot and there are people with very closed ideas. We have met people who have rebuked us or have stopped talking to us. But look, I had never had problems in town because of my sexual orientation or because of my old job,” Moreno added.
“They have rebuked me for presenting myself with the PP, not for being a maricon.”
Despite moving beyond his former occupation, Moreno’s past on OnlyFans continues to remain active, except there’s one problem; it’s not him.
“Those accounts belong to people who impersonate me,” Moreno told the outlet. “We are aware that they exist and we have already denounced some, but we cannot do anything to remove them.”
Perhaps Mayor Moreno will have more success taking them down now that his political muscle has gotten, ahem, larger.
9 Comments
wimo
Can i “import” him?
We have on old en “bizar” mayor.
Kangol2
Enhorabuena, Sr. Alcalde Moreno!
Kinkslola
I volunteer to serve under you.
phillycap
A conservative in Spain isn’t the same type of conservative here. Just like the Conservative Party in the uk is far removed our whackos. They’re not social conservatives like our Jesus freaks. They’re more fiscal conservatives.
glennmcbride
You are correct. Conservatives in Spain are far to the left of the US democratic party.
SFMike
And fiscal conservative means no financial help for working families only the corporate elite.
Fahd
@phillycap and glenn – must disagree, what you assert may have once been true, but the People’s Party (PP) of today is forming coalitions with Vox, the ultra right wing party, all over Spain as we write. As in other parts of Europe, the political right is experiencing a resurgence (see Italy, Sweden, etc.)
Fahd
Spain has the Vox party, which is kind of Mike Pence/Trump, and then PP is the next party on the right; maybe the party of Nixon, if anyone remembers him. The PP is socially conservative and not progressive, but they promise lower taxes (along with fewer laws guaranteeing equal rights to minorities.) I can see why his friends and family wouldn’t want him to be part of PP. I’m surprised he is too, but this internal contradiction also is found in American pornstars, current and former.
The PSOE, the socialist party, and the party of the current Spanish president, Pedro Sanchez, lost big in the May local elections, with the PP sweeping nearly all the elections. No doubt his election is part of the PP wave.
What is worrisome is that the PP party is making coalitions with Vox in almost all of the local governments, and it looks like the PP party in coalition will Vox will form Spain’s next national government (the general election is in July). It will be a step backward for the LGBTQ community in Spain if that happens.
Tombear
Why are Spanish men so damn hot?