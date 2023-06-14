Former gay adult film star Antonio Moreno elected mayor of small town & he’s ready to serve

Image Credit: Instagram, @hectordsilvaoficial

Antonio Moreno has put his adult film career in the past and has now successfully dominated the political arena.

After previously making headlines for announcing his run for mayor of the small Spanish town of Carcelén, the out gay 38-year-old, who went by the moniker Héctor de Silva in movies such as Hung Country, 2 Wet, 2 Wet Editor’s Cut, and Star Wars: A Gay XXX Parody, won the election by topping his opponent by just 12 votes, according to the Spanish website El Espanol.

The Popular Party ticket led by former gay porn star Antonio Moreno aka #HectordeSilva won the election in small Spanish town Carcelen by 12 votes and he's the new Mayor. "What we want is for political rivalry to be forgotten and work for the good of the people." #gaynews #gay pic.twitter.com/AHNwWx5B95 — Queer World News and Life (@JMcKMelbourne) May 29, 2023

Now that’s he’s been elected, Moreno’s legislative priorities include local infrastructure, water quality and taxes.

Moreno gave up making adult films over six years ago and moved to Carcelén, which is located about 3 hours southeast of Madrid, with his partner. He was working as a firefighter and a livestock farmer when he decided to run for mayor as part of Spain’s People’s Party (PP).

“I take it my past as a porn actor normally because my family, who supported me, knew about it and I have always told them about it,” Moreno previously said in a press statement, as reported by the Spanish media outlet Sur. “It is a stage in my life that I don’t regret because I learned a lot.”

While he didn’t shy away from his X-rated past, so many outlets seized on his controversial job history that Moreno was hesitant to sit down for press interviews until after the election.

“We thought that with what there was, there was enough, that perhaps an interview could harm us,” Moreno told the El Periodico de Espana in his first interview since cinching the win.

Moreno’s victory is also notable because his opponent was the incumbent major, María Dolores Gómez Piquera, who had been in power since 2011 and is a member of Spain’s more liberal Socialist Workers Party (PSOE).

In the end, Moreno believes his more conservative political leanings were a bigger liability in the town of less than 500 people than his sexuality or adult film past.

“It has not been an easy campaign, because this is a very political town. You live a lot and there are people with very closed ideas. We have met people who have rebuked us or have stopped talking to us. But look, I had never had problems in town because of my sexual orientation or because of my old job,” Moreno added.

“They have rebuked me for presenting myself with the PP, not for being a maricon.”

Despite moving beyond his former occupation, Moreno’s past on OnlyFans continues to remain active, except there’s one problem; it’s not him.

“Those accounts belong to people who impersonate me,” Moreno told the outlet. “We are aware that they exist and we have already denounced some, but we cannot do anything to remove them.”

Perhaps Mayor Moreno will have more success taking them down now that his political muscle has gotten, ahem, larger.