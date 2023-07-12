Anti-gay activist Charlie Kirk rants about the woke war on… erm, muscular men

Charlie Kirk, the founder of the conservative student organization Turning Point USA, has gone on a bizarre rant about what he believes is a left-wing attack on muscular men.

On his show on Real America’s Voice, Kirk said, “They want men to become metrosexual betas of low testosterone that are androgynous consumers that sit on their tail all day long that have no muscle mass, no desire, no purpose. They want you depressed, they want you weak, and they want you easily controlled.

“The Great Reset relies upon the masculine firewall, the masculine bulwark to be obedient or abolished. So they label it as toxic masculinity.

“Nobody who has gotten strong in the gym believes in the lies of liberalism. When you take hours a week in the gym, all of the sudden a government getting in your ear to say to get something for nothing falls — it is incongruent with your practices. When you’re in the gym you don’t believe the lies that people are just helpless victims of circumstance.”

Charlie Kirk and LGBTQ+ rights

Last year, Kirk said that not being content with securing same-sex marriage, gay people “now want to corrupt your children.” Earlier this year, Kirk blasted LGBTQ+ identities as a “social contagion”.

Last month, Kirk cheered false reports that Starbucks acted to take down its “gay flag stuff”. Starbucks denied these reports as “fake information” and said it continued to encourage staff to celebrate Pride Month.

Turning Point USA, which Kirk co-founded in 2012, has consistently offered a platform to right-wing pundits with extreme anti-LGBTQ+ views.

Kirk is not the only figure on the right to express concern about male testosterone levels and the perceived de-masculation of men. Tucker Carlson made a documentary on the subject. Just this week, Carson did an interview with men’s rights influencer Andrew Tate. The latter is facing charges of rape and sex trafficking in Romania. The interview was posted on Twitter and promoted by Elon Musk.

Twitter responds

Online, many were unimpressed by Kirk's latest rant.

