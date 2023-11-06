Antoni Porowski flaunts his beef, Kylie goes “Padam” all over Vegas & Luke Evans gives a BF update

It’s Monday (again). A lot happened over the weekend. Here’s just some of what you might have missed…

QUEER OLYMPICS: Hong Kong hosted the opening of the Gay Games with 2,400 athletes from 45 nations competing, despite opposition from anti-LGBTQ+ lawmakers. [Associated Press]

AND THE BAND PLAYED ON: Peter White, who played Alan in the original Off-Broadway and 1970 film adaptation of The Boys in the Band, has died at the age of 86. [The Hollywood Reporter]

WAITING FOR THAT DAY: George Michael was posthumously inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame by fellow Wham! member Andrew Ridgeley. Adam Levine performed “Faith”, Miguel sang “Careless Whisper” and Carrie Underwood sang the hell out of “One More Try.” [Pitchfork]

The control. The precision. The power. The emotion. @CarrieUnderwood did George Michael proud. ?????? pic.twitter.com/Y1cvv1LSjt — B ?? (@likeasong94) November 4, 2023

THEATER QUEEN: Luke Evans opens up about taking a break from Hollywood for a new play, life with his Spanish boyfriend and why he couldn’t be happier. [The Times]

THE ANDY COHEN-VERSE: Amid all the Housewives and the Scandoval, BravoCon in Las Vegas also featured a Pride panel with out queer Bravolebrities discussing their journeys. [NBC.com]

QUEER EYE FOR THE BUFF GUY: Antoni Porowski appears to be in the midst of filming his new National Geographic food series in Borneo and his body is even more ripped than ever! [Instagram]

credit: Instagram Story (@antoni)

TAYLOR’S VERSION: Red, White & Royal Blue hottie Taylor Zakhar Perez found the silver lining after getting fired from a project and running into the fellow actor who replaced him. [Entertainment Weekly]

SLUT POP: Kim Petras says she knows gays are having sex at her “Feed the Beast” tour concerts and she’s here for it. [Interview Magazine]

FEEL THE RUSH: Troye Sivan opened up about gender identity and how dressing in drag in his “One of Your Girls” video “unlocked” something in him.

SAY GAY: State Senator Shevrin Jones may be Ron “Don’t Say Gay” DeSantis’ 2026 successor and could become Florida’s first Black openly gay governor. [South Florida Sun Sentinel]

ANGELS IN AMERICA: Why are so many male models & stars like Jacob Elordi, Kit Connor, and Troye Sivan suddenly wearing angel wings? Vogue gets down to the queer masculinity at the heart of the this new trend. [Vogue]

VIVA LAS KYLIE: Queen Kylie Minogue launched her Las Vegas residency with a tight 75-minute set featuring 19 of her biggest bops. The lucky gays that managed to successfully score tix were in “Padam” heaven. [Sydney Morning Herald]

Kylie Minogue Entrance at her new show in Las Vegas ?? #Padam #KylieMinogue pic.twitter.com/CP6O1EmLA8 — Val do Carmo ?? (@itsvalmirbitch) November 4, 2023

Kylie Minogue the mother you are!! pic.twitter.com/6ZmLfqixvI — CC (@colecolemelon) November 4, 2023

kylie minogue performing 'padam padam' at her vegas residency pic.twitter.com/tCjMPKLIBe — Minogue Updates (@MinogueUpdates) November 5, 2023