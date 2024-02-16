Antoni Porowski rocks a kilt, Bad Bunny’s hairy pits & Orville Peck’s sexual awakening

It’s finally Friday! TGIF. A lot happened this week. Here are some of the highlights…

SMOOTH OPERATOR: Newly single Antoni Porowski shaved it all off and nobody was mad about it. [Read all about it at Queerty]

GAY AT FIRST SIGHT: Reality star Collins Christian addressed the rumors surrounding his sexuality. [Read more it at Queerty]

GIDDY-UP: This cowboy’s “lasso” in the viral dance to Beyoncé’s country bop had the internet ready to saddle up.

DADDY IS WATCHING: Grindr knows more about you than you think. [Read all about it at Queerty]

READ BLACK: 10 Black queer authors to read all year long. [See more at INTO]

SUPERMODEL ERA: Bad Bunny served armpits, skin, and leather daddy vibes in a sizzling new photoshoot.

TEA PARTY: A gay writer spilled all the tea from his time working on The Gilmore Girls. [Read all about it at Queerty]

REPENT: Colton Underwood claimed his “sinning days are over,” but these photos say otherwise. [Read all about it at Queerty]

LOLOLOL: Netflix announced a cheeky new global comedy special, Hannah Gadsby’s Gender Agenda, featuring the Nanette performer, Alok Vaid-Menon, Jes Tom, and more genderqueer comedians.

HOWDY, PARTNER: Orville Peck admitted cowboy Brad Pitt was his sexual awakening and said he’d “risk it all” for the A-lister [See more at Queerty]

BLACK QUEER HISTORY: How Mildred Loving and W.E.B. Du Bois paved the way for marriage equality. [Learn more at LGBTQNation]

#QUEERTIES: All your favorite bops and artists nominated in the 2024 Queerties got remixed. Listen to our Spotify playlist and don’t forget to vote every day through February 22.