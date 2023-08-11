Arizona Governor Katie Hobbs has the perfect LOL response to Kari Lake’s latest political pivot

Arizona Governor Katie Hobbs offered a masterclass in throwing shade while talking to CNN last night about her 2022 gubernatorial opponent, drag-hating MAGA queen Kari Lake.

When asked by host Kaitlan Collins about Lake’s rumored 2024 bid U.S. Senate, Hobbs looked amused.

“What do you make of her trying to represent your state again?” Collins inquired.

The duly elected governor chuckled and replied, “It would mean she would have to admit she’s not actually the governor if she chose to launch a Senate bid.”

Lake has refused to concede to Hobbs after losing to her by over 17,000 votes last November. Instead, she’s filed a total of 10 lawsuits and seven appeals alleging the election was stolen from her, despite having absolutely no evidence to support her claims.

She’s lost all 10 lawsuits and all seven appeals.

Speaking to CNN, Hobbs continued, “I think Arizonians are tired of her continued election denialism and conspiracy theories, and that’s something that they would get the chance to have their say next November.”

Collins: There’s reporting that [Lake] is preparing to launch another run to represent Arizona. She still has not conceded to you in the other election that you won…



Hobbs: I think it would mean she would have to admit she’s not actually the governor. pic.twitter.com/UopRvfZwZj — Acyn (@Acyn) August 10, 2023

Hobbs isn’t wrong.

A poll conducted by the nonpartisan research group Noble Predictive Insights last month revealed that 51% of voters in the Grand Canyon State, including 29% of Republicans, hold an unfavorable view of the drag-hating gubernatorial loser. Meanwhile, just 35% said they hold a favorable opinion of her.

At the Family Leadership Summit in Iowa last month, Lake told reporters she was exploring a possible run for Senate.

“I’m thinking in the next couple of months I’ll be making a decision,” she said, adding she’d make a decision “maybe sometime in the fall.”

She’s also been angling hard for a spot on the 2024 ticket alongside Donald Trump, reportedly moving into a suite at Mar-a-Lago, campaigning for him around the country, and even issuing a statement calling on all GOP presidential candidates to suspend their campaigns immediately and rally behind Trump or “we will lose this country forever.”

This latest SHAM indictment is the line in the sand.



That’s why I’m calling on all Republican primary candidates to suspend their campaigns & rally around President Donald J. Trump.



READ my full statement ⤵️ pic.twitter.com/4VhQWLhghj — Kari Lake (@KariLake) August 1, 2023

Axios reported earlier this week that the drag-hating MAGA queen plans to spend most of September in Arizona “interviewing potential staff and consultants.”