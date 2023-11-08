Armie Hammer returns to social media with shirtless beach photo three years after cannibalism scandal

Following a myriad of controversies over the last three years, Armie Hammer has made his comeback to social media.

After scrubbing his Instagram profile, the Call Me By Your Name star shared a shirtless photo at the beach in Los Angeles with two male pals and a child.

Sporting shorn locks and a smile, the 37-year-old captioned the snap: “When the LA welcome committee demands you do a cold water plunge in the ocean right when you get off the plane…”

Hammer also gave an update on his fitness regimen while acknowledging the drama surrounding him.

In an Instagram Story, the embattled actor made reference to the strife in his personal and professional life by sharing a clip working out, doing a landmine press in what looked like a basement home gym.

“Been a lot of land mines over the last couple years… finally found one that works for me #landminepress,” Hammer wrote on the video decked out in a white t-shirt and grey shorts as “Down South” by Wale played in the background.

He followed it up by sending a message to his 1.1 million followers: “All jokes aside thank you all for the love and support.”

As of Wednesday, Hammer’s only other post is a video showing him sitting on train with a laptop resting on his lap as a clip a of a shirtless Burt Lancaster running alongside a horse in the 1968 film The Swimmer plays on the screen.

Ummm, OK….

In January 2021, Hammer was accused of sexual violence and assault by multiple women, including alleged cannibalistic fantasies and a “desire to drink [a woman’s] blood.”

Amid the fallout, his career imploded. He exited multiple projects included Shotgun Wedding with Jennifer Lopez, was dropped by his agent and publicist, checked into a treatment facility, and was the subject of a Los Angeles Police Department investigation.

Despite being the great-grandson of oil tycoon Armand Hammer, the Lone Ranger star ran into financial hardships and, in 2022, was spotted training to sell timeshares in the Cayman Islands.

While Hammer later said he contemplated taking on the job, his prospects were dashed after video was leaked of him shadowing his friend at a resort sparked an investigation by immigration officials.

Earlier this year, the actor was cleared of any wrongdoing after the Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office found there was “insufficient evidence to charge Mr. Hammer with a crime.“

Hammer, through his lawyer, had maintained that he was innocent and claimed all the interactions with his sexual partners were “completely consensual, discussed and agreed upon in advance, and mutually participatory.”

The 2022 Discovery+ docuseries House of Hammer looked further into the actor’s dark secrets but its accuracy was later called into question.

The project featured voice memos and testimonials from people close to Hammer, but at least one piece of evidence brought forward had to be removed from the series after it was found to have been taken from Pinterest.

With his last role being the 2022 mystery film Death on the Nile (which was shot in 2019 and led the studio to try to edit him out of the trailer in the wake of all the allegations), Hammer knows his Hollywood prospects are grim.

“No one will hire me,” he told AirMail in February. “No one will insure me. And no one will touch me because if they hire me, then they are the people who support abusers.”

But Hammer, who shares custody of his two children with ex-wife Elizabeth Chambers, seemed to have at least one friend who still wanted his services.

Back in 2022, director Luca Guadagnino said he was interested in doing a sequel to his 2017 hit Call Me By Your Name and would still want Hammer to reprise his role of Oliver alongside Timothée Chalamet as Elio.

“Yeah, of course,” Guadagnino told Variety, before adding,”There is no hypothesis, so there is no movie. It’s a wish and a desire, and I have not made up my mind about what would be the story.”

However, a rep for the director later told EW, “there are no plans for a sequel.”