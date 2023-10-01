Austin Keil’s big bags, Lady Gaga’s drinking game, & the hot new bartender

Get to know all the hot reasons you need to be watching Amazon’s queer rom-com series With Love, then catch up on the latest from Gay TikTok:
Austin Keil handled the bags.
@austinbvi
when i die i just want to have made the people around me feel happy & loved♬ Jacob and the Stone – Emile Mosseri
Disney hosted a double proposal.
@jennytuell14 Congrats!! I got their permission to post and sent them my video 💕 #disneyland #proposal #doubleproposal #loveislove #disney #happiestplaceonearth ♬ Love Story (Taylor’s Version) – Taylor Swift
Lady Gaga played a game.
@chriskraa Lady Haha! #gagavegas #jazzandpiano #ladygaga #gagajazz ♬ original sound – Chris
Mateo Escobar served.
@mateoescobarx
Lets hit it off 🎾💥♬ original sound – Mateo Escobar
Bowen Yang showed off his Straight Male Friend.
@peacock He looks a lot like Taylor’s Straight Male….Friend 😏 #SNL is streaming now on Peacock. #TravisKelce #TaylorSwift ♬ Peacock_SNL_TravisKelce – Peacock
The Chainsmokers got close.
@thechainsmokers guess we can’t run for president now #modeling ♬ Alok The Chainsmokers Mae Stephens JUNGLE – etds_
Nicholas Zanca approved of the new server.
@nic_withoutak I can’t help it stop hiring cute boys #serviceindustry #serverlife #dontflirt ♬ original sound – Ellie 🙂
The Twinks vs. Jocks debate raged on.
@artbezrukavenko
Well we escalated this quickly♬ original sound – Art Bezrukavenko
Stuart Armfield and Francis Haugen brought home a baby.
@stuartandfrancis This is a moment in time that will live in our hearts forever ❤️ When Rio met Rebel 🥹 his reaction was beautiful. He is going to be the best big brother EVER! #meetingbabysister #babysister #siblinglove👫 #gaydads #familytime #family ♬ Perfect (Cover) – Piano Peace
And the women of Wicked got their time at the Tiny Desk.
@wicked_musical 🎶 So let’s start! ‘Cause you’ve got an awfully long way to go. 🎶 #TinyDesk #NPR #Wicked #Popular ♬ original sound – WICKED the Musical
