Austin Keil’s big bags, Lady Gaga’s drinking game, & the hot new bartender

Get to know all the hot reasons you need to be watching Amazon’s queer rom-com series With Love, then catch up on the latest from Gay TikTok:

Austin Keil handled the bags.

@austinbvi when i die i just want to have made the people around me feel happy & loved ♬ Jacob and the Stone – Emile Mosseri

Disney hosted a double proposal.

Lady Gaga played a game.

Mateo Escobar served.

Bowen Yang showed off his Straight Male Friend.

The Chainsmokers got close.

Nicholas Zanca approved of the new server.

The Twinks vs. Jocks debate raged on.

Stuart Armfield and Francis Haugen brought home a baby.

And the women of Wicked got their time at the Tiny Desk.