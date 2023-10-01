tiktalk

Austin Keil’s big bags, Lady Gaga’s drinking game, & the hot new bartender

By

Get to know all the hot reasons you need to be watching Amazon’s queer rom-com series With Love, then catch up on the latest from Gay TikTok:

Austin Keil handled the bags.

@austinbvi

when i die i just want to have made the people around me feel happy & loved

♬ Jacob and the Stone – Emile Mosseri

Disney hosted a double proposal.

@jennytuell14 Congrats!! I got their permission to post and sent them my video 💕 #disneyland #proposal #doubleproposal #loveislove #disney #happiestplaceonearth ♬ Love Story (Taylor’s Version) – Taylor Swift

Lady Gaga played a game.

@chriskraa Lady Haha! #gagavegas #jazzandpiano #ladygaga #gagajazz ♬ original sound – Chris

Mateo Escobar served.

@mateoescobarx

Lets hit it off 🎾💥

♬ original sound – Mateo Escobar

Bowen Yang showed off his Straight Male Friend.

@peacock He looks a lot like Taylor’s Straight Male….Friend 😏 #SNL is streaming now on Peacock. #TravisKelce #TaylorSwift ♬ Peacock_SNL_TravisKelce – Peacock

The Chainsmokers got close.

@thechainsmokers guess we can’t run for president now #modeling ♬ Alok The Chainsmokers Mae Stephens JUNGLE – etds_

Nicholas Zanca approved of the new server.

@nic_withoutak I can’t help it stop hiring cute boys #serviceindustry #serverlife #dontflirt ♬ original sound – Ellie 🙂

The Twinks vs. Jocks debate raged on.

@artbezrukavenko

Well we escalated this quickly

♬ original sound – Art Bezrukavenko

Stuart Armfield and Francis Haugen brought home a baby.

@stuartandfrancis This is a moment in time that will live in our hearts forever ❤️ When Rio met Rebel 🥹 his reaction was beautiful. He is going to be the best big brother EVER! #meetingbabysister #babysister #siblinglove👫 #gaydads #familytime #family ♬ Perfect (Cover) – Piano Peace

And the women of Wicked got their time at the Tiny Desk.

@wicked_musical 🎶 So let’s start! ‘Cause you’ve got an awfully long way to go. 🎶 #TinyDesk #NPR #Wicked #Popular ♬ original sound – WICKED the Musical

Related:

20-year-old chess champ denies using vibrating anal beads in wildest cheating scandal ever

Hans Niemann is a 20-year-old American chess prodigy accused of using a sex toy to win against opponents.