Basketball fans rally around Isaac Humphries after his rival gets benched for making homophobic remarks

Fans of Australia’s top pro basketball league are supporting out gay player Isaac Humphries following an anti-LGBTQ+ social media post from a rival player.
The National Basketball League condemned three-time champion Corey Webster for saying the Progress Pride flag makes him think of “mental illness.”
“The League is disappointed with his comments, which were insensitive and harmful,” said NBL CEO David Stevenson.
Webster, who originally deleted his homophobic missive and posted “PROTECT THE CHILDREN” before locking his Twitter/X account, issued a hollow apology shared on his team’s website.
“While it certainly wasn’t my intent, I understand the hurt my comments have caused and I am sincerely sorry for this,” he said. “It wasn’t how I intended my comments to be perceived and I will take a break from social media and use that time to better educate myself on the impact comments such as this can make on individuals I may have offended.”
Webster’s account is no longer active but his words are hard to believe and full of qualifiers.
He says he didn’t intend to disparage LGBTQ+ people, even though he equated the Pride flag with mental illness. How else could that comment be perceived? Also, he didn’t “maybe” offend LGBTQ+ folx. He did.
Turns out, being called a mental patient doesn’t sit well with people. Who knew?!
Can’t handle the heat pic.twitter.com/mpQPmxNi8o— Sam[uel] Smith (@sgowsmith1988) September 18, 2023
Why does Corey Webster care?— Kat (@skatrin) September 18, 2023
Corey needs to be sacked. I won’t be attending any games whilst this guy is on the roster.— Ken Buzzins ⚓ (@KenBuzzins) September 18, 2023
Locking his account isn’t really a solution. Just hides what he does from the general public. pic.twitter.com/yJWdkjrtw5— Freo ⚓ Pope (@FreoPope) September 18, 2023
The Wildcats should be ashamed for issuing Webster’s statement uncritically, and not announcing any tangible steps to support LGBTQ+ inclusion.
Humphries, who played at the University of Kentucky under legendary coach John Calipari, came out publicly last year and is the only known out active gay male pro basketball player in the world.
In a stark contrast to Webster, his teammates embraced him immediately.
His new team, the 36ers, released a statement criticizing Webster for his homophobic remarks. Taking it a step further, the guard was then benched for the Wildcats’ game against the 36ers on Tuesday night.
“As a club, we are disappointed and take these matters seriously and condemn vilification of any kind,” the statement reads.
The Adelaide 36ers – the team Isaac Humphries plays for – released a statement condemning Webster’s comments: “As a club, we are disappointed and take these matters seriously and condemn vilification of any kind.” pic.twitter.com/SxZozlbXQ6— Olgun Uluc (@OlgunUluc) September 18, 2023
Humphries has been candid about the struggles he endured prior to coming out. At one point, the forward attempted to take his own life.
“A few years ago, I fell into a very dark place, a very lonely place,” Humphries told his teammates. “I couldn’t be who I am, and I attempted to take my life. The main reason behind me becoming so low and being in that point is because I was very much struggling with my sexuality and coming to terms with the fact that I’m gay.”
Earlier this month, he signed as an ambassador for an Australian mental health non-profit, R U OK?
“Lending my voice in the mental health space is extremely important to me. One conversation can change a life. Join me as I encourage you to be here, to hear,” he wrote on Instagram.
It’s apparent Humphries is in a much better place now. The basketball star just enjoyed the gay summer of his life, traveling to Bali and Southern California, where he raved at Coachella and relaxed in Palm Springs.
In other words, he’s winning, both on and off the court. And ignorant comments like Webster’s won’t tear him down.
But man, it would be nice if those kinds of bigoted remarks weren’t made in the first place. Thankfully, most basketball fans agree.
Scroll down to see more of their reactions…
18 Comments
bachy
FFS, you’re just throwing a ball around for a living, yet you have to humiliate other players by posting accusations of mental illness? How about showing some gratitude for your immense privilege, and exhibiting basic good sportsmanship instead? It makes for a better world.
abfab
Truth.
abfab
Some very prolific commenters here feel the same way about this flag. How sad for them to become upset over colors and stripes.
ShaverC
That flag is a ridiculous mess and does not represent gay men at all. Just my opinion.
abfab
Shut up already. We aleady know about your ”opinions” which are not just yours, but your enitre right wing culture.
ShaverC
abfab, I’m not “right wing”.
abfab
Yeah, and Trump is an honest man.
ShaverC
abfab, As far as you’re concerned, if people do not have to have the exact same opinions, they’re the enemy?
abfab
That’s not how it works.
ShaverC
abfab, That is your MO. Any differing opinion makes someone the enemy. You should be able to discuss things rationally.
abfab
Enemy is your word. Not mine.
Openminded
@Shaver
1. I don’t understand how you can say “that flag” doesn’t represent gay men at all, when it actually represents just about every iteration of “not hetero” out there.
2. For your mental health, I would suggest you find the “gay man’s flag” that you feel represents you and fly that flag. Nobody is demanding you fly this particular flag. I agree there are a lot of different flag variations in the LGBTQ+ universe, but we are all free to choose the flag we want to fly. There is plenty of hate from outside this community. The last thing we need is more hate from within.
ShaverC
Openminded, I don’t need a flag, I’m just a person who happens to like men. I want to be a part of society and work and live and not be special or unique. Flying different flags and aligning oneself to “groups” starts to separate people… and no where is that more obvious than the LGBTQQLMNOP mafia… I’m not part of that clan. I can’t identify with anything other than GLB. Those are sexualities and the rest of that alphabet soup… I don’t have any affinity with. Just as gay people were making strides to blend into society successfully, out comes this non-binary/fake-trans militant group to start pushing straight people back to the other side.
Fahd
Kudos to Humphries. Does it have to be Jackie Robinson all over again? No, but then there always seems to be an ample supply of people who can´t put aside their denial. Accepting the existance of an out gay player shouldn´t be that tough, but …..
Humphries is tough, he´ll weather this sort of ignorant trash talk, and he´ll also go down in history.
I know Dwight Howard has stated publicly that he´s not gay, but I can´t help but think about how badly Howard was treated in the NBA, just because some players and others perceived his sexuality as not conforming to their expectations.
Let the Australian NBL rallying around Humphries be an example to the world.
Man About Town
The mere inclusion of the tiresome claim “I intend to take a break from social media and educate myself” shows an obvious well-worn page from the PR management playbook.
Openminded
Agree. It amazes me how people claim that they meant no harm while posting negative comments. Did he really think anything positive or helpful would come from his comment regarding that flag?
abfab
Exactly @ ManAboutTown.
And a straight line can be drawn between those who find ”the flag one big mess” that ”does not represent Gay men” with those who see the flag and call it mental illness when they look at it.
SHAVER spells it out so clear each time he shows his distain for the broader flag of inclusivity. A flag out of his control. A flag that isn’t ALL ABOUT HIM. The poor child.
SHAVER and his ilk (the right wing culture) can not and will not celebrate diversity. You’re not my enemy. You’d first have to be my friend, SHAVER, and I don’t see that ever happening.
abfab
Mafia. Like SHAVER knows about the Mafia. Another clue that this Gay man called SHAVER has NOT ONE original thought in his body. Mafia. You’re an idiot. You may be Gay, but that alone does not make you smart.