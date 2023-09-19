Basketball fans rally around Isaac Humphries after his rival gets benched for making homophobic remarks

Instagram

Fans of Australia’s top pro basketball league are supporting out gay player Isaac Humphries following an anti-LGBTQ+ social media post from a rival player.

The National Basketball League condemned three-time champion Corey Webster for saying the Progress Pride flag makes him think of “mental illness.”

“The League is disappointed with his comments, which were insensitive and harmful,” said NBL CEO David Stevenson.

Webster, who originally deleted his homophobic missive and posted “PROTECT THE CHILDREN” before locking his Twitter/X account, issued a hollow apology shared on his team’s website.

“While it certainly wasn’t my intent, I understand the hurt my comments have caused and I am sincerely sorry for this,” he said. “It wasn’t how I intended my comments to be perceived and I will take a break from social media and use that time to better educate myself on the impact comments such as this can make on individuals I may have offended.”

Webster’s account is no longer active but his words are hard to believe and full of qualifiers.

He says he didn’t intend to disparage LGBTQ+ people, even though he equated the Pride flag with mental illness. How else could that comment be perceived? Also, he didn’t “maybe” offend LGBTQ+ folx. He did.

Turns out, being called a mental patient doesn’t sit well with people. Who knew?!

Why does Corey Webster care? — Kat (@skatrin) September 18, 2023

Corey needs to be sacked. I won’t be attending any games whilst this guy is on the roster. — Ken Buzzins ⚓ (@KenBuzzins) September 18, 2023

Locking his account isn’t really a solution. Just hides what he does from the general public. pic.twitter.com/yJWdkjrtw5 — Freo ⚓ Pope (@FreoPope) September 18, 2023

The Wildcats should be ashamed for issuing Webster’s statement uncritically, and not announcing any tangible steps to support LGBTQ+ inclusion.

Humphries, who played at the University of Kentucky under legendary coach John Calipari, came out publicly last year and is the only known out active gay male pro basketball player in the world.

In a stark contrast to Webster, his teammates embraced him immediately.

His new team, the 36ers, released a statement criticizing Webster for his homophobic remarks. Taking it a step further, the guard was then benched for the Wildcats’ game against the 36ers on Tuesday night.

“As a club, we are disappointed and take these matters seriously and condemn vilification of any kind,” the statement reads.

The Adelaide 36ers – the team Isaac Humphries plays for – released a statement condemning Webster’s comments: “As a club, we are disappointed and take these matters seriously and condemn vilification of any kind.” pic.twitter.com/SxZozlbXQ6 — Olgun Uluc (@OlgunUluc) September 18, 2023

Humphries has been candid about the struggles he endured prior to coming out. At one point, the forward attempted to take his own life.

“A few years ago, I fell into a very dark place, a very lonely place,” Humphries told his teammates. “I couldn’t be who I am, and I attempted to take my life. The main reason behind me becoming so low and being in that point is because I was very much struggling with my sexuality and coming to terms with the fact that I’m gay.”

Earlier this month, he signed as an ambassador for an Australian mental health non-profit, R U OK?

“Lending my voice in the mental health space is extremely important to me. One conversation can change a life. Join me as I encourage you to be here, to hear,” he wrote on Instagram.

It’s apparent Humphries is in a much better place now. The basketball star just enjoyed the gay summer of his life, traveling to Bali and Southern California, where he raved at Coachella and relaxed in Palm Springs.

In other words, he’s winning, both on and off the court. And ignorant comments like Webster’s won’t tear him down.

But man, it would be nice if those kinds of bigoted remarks weren’t made in the first place. Thankfully, most basketball fans agree.

Scroll down to see more of their reactions…

just a disgrace, and to say this shit the day before you play against the 36ers/Isaac Humphries pic.twitter.com/I28Dq1kFC9 — dantexumburner ?? (@dantexumburner) September 18, 2023

Can only assume this relates to Corey Webster. Ignorant and stupid.. what a combination. I remember the days where the Wildcats had a no-dickhead policy. pic.twitter.com/Tx9FPZrryl — Em Simpson ? (@emsimpson77) September 18, 2023

Yeaaah, I don’t really think that Corey Webster can get away here by saying that he “didn’t intend” to offend / hurt people. You’d have to be drop-dead stupid to not know in 2023 that using ‘mental illness’ in relation to a pride flag is, and would be read as, homophobic. https://t.co/jiJf3Rcu5a — MJ Kruger (@_mjkruger) September 18, 2023

Perth Wildcats and Corey Webster think y’all are stupid. If you believe this statement you are https://t.co/ljfFBYFT3x — TinPanthers (@tincairns) September 18, 2023