Bette Midler is single-handedly tanking ‘Hocus Pocus 2’ with her tweets and OMFG what a disaster

Bubble, bubble, Bette’s in trouble.

Unless you’re a long-dead witch waiting for a virgin to light the Black Flame Candle during a full moon so you can be resurrected, chances are you’ve seen stage and screen legend Bette Midler’s unfortunate tweets of late.

She’s been on a tear this past week, spouting transphobic rhetoric and then only making it worse in her attempts to clarify what she meant—not to mention her knock on the Supreme Court, which many have called out as racist and Islamophobic.

WOMEN OF THE WORLD! We are being stripped of our rights over our bodies, our lives and even of our name! They don’t call us “women” anymore; they call us “birthing people” or “menstruators”, and even “people with vaginas”! Don’t let them erase you! Every human on earth owes you! — bettemidler (@BetteMidler) July 4, 2022

It’s all been a bit difficult to stomach, especially for fans who have long considered Midler to be an ally to the LGBTQ community. Between her work on Broadway and roles in iconic films like Beaches and The First Wives Club, some might even call the actress a gay icon. But after her latest statements, it’s difficult to argue she still deserves the title.

And, for a generation of gays who grew up on Hocus Pocus, she’s single-handedly tanking anticipation for the Halloween staple’s long-awaited sequel. As many have pointed out, Midler’s tasteless tweets are a huge buzzkill for the film—just as its promotional blitz was starting to heat up. Should Disney be worried about Winifred Sanderson putting a curse on Hocus Pocus 2‘s name before anyone’s even been able to see it?

With the sequel slated to debut on Disney+ on September 30, perhaps it’s best if Midler stays off the internet for the rest of the summer.

Naturally, Twitter has a lot of thoughts about what this all could mean for Hocus Pocus 2—here are just a few of our favorite reactions. Hang onto your heads!

The Hocus Pocus 2 press cycle is gonna be real awkward … — Aisha Harris (@craftingmystyle) July 6, 2022

Someone at Disney+ should probably sit down with Bette Midler because I don't know who the fuck they think the audience for HOCUS POCUS 2 is but … uhhh they're losing tons of interest and positive buzz real fucking fast and no TERFy trash is gonna show up to replace. — Angie Manfredi (@misskubelik) July 6, 2022

Bette Midler fumbling the bag just before Hocus Pocus 2 drops by coming out as a TERF is very 2022 — Mark Martinez (@MarkElDude) July 5, 2022

Disney trying to stay optimistic about Hocus Pocus 2 after looking at twitter today pic.twitter.com/Bd9gn15hjf — Amanda Please (@AmandaPleaseNYC) July 6, 2022

"Alright, Hocus Pocus 2 is almost out, it's gonna be a slam dunk. Just nobody get racist and we'll be fine." https://t.co/tzQrq0iACV — Jahn (Endwalking) (@JOHNofWAR) July 5, 2022

bette milder turning out to be transphobic while promoting hocus pocus 2, a movie that only queer people wanted to see made ? one way to make sure it flops — george (@grgauwds) July 6, 2022

Condolences to whoever’s handling marketing and PR for Hocus Pocus 2. — Romina J (@filinadiangirl) July 6, 2022

Well, at least Disney has a couple of months to give Bette the Sh*rry P** edit for Hocus Pocus 2. — Mannequin Skywalker (@HoJoLego) July 5, 2022

Disney putting this line in the HOCUS POCUS 2 teaser was pretty bold, not gonna lie pic.twitter.com/ZQD9ZfMFq5 — Tom Zohar (@TomZohar) June 28, 2022