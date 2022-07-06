Bette Midler denies her tweet was transphobic

Bette Midler has defended herself after she faced a wave of criticism for posting a tweet that many people perceived as transphobic.
On Monday, Midler tweeted, “WOMEN OF THE WORLD! We are being stripped of our rights over our bodies, our lives and even of our name! They don’t call us ‘women’ anymore; they call us ‘birthing people’ or ‘menstruators’, and even “people with vaginas”! Don’t let them erase you! Every human on earth owes you!”
That tweet prompted tens of thousands of replies. Many said Midler was falling for anti-trans arguments about the erasure of women. Others highlighted the importance of using language that’s more inclusive of trans and non-binary people.
Yesterday, reacting to the furor, Midler tried to put her comments in a greater context. As suspected, she confirmed that she had been reacting to an opinion piece in the New York Times. Written by Pamela Paul, that article criticized the use of terms such as “birthing people” and “menstruators”.
Midler tweeted, “PEOPLE OF THE WORLD! My tweet about women was a response to this fascinating and well written piece in the NYT on July 3rd. https://tinyurl.com/2p9dw2th. There was no intention of anything exclusionary or transphobic in what I said; it wasn’t about that.”
She went on to say, “It was about the same old shit women – ALL WOMEN – have been putting up with since the cavemen. Even then, men got top billing. But seriously, folks, if anyone who read that tweet thinks I have anything but love for any marginalized people, go to Wikipedia and type in my name.
“I’ve fought for marginalized people for as long as I can remember. Still, if you want to dismiss my 60 years of proven love and concern over a tweet that accidentally angered the very people.
“I have always supported and adored, so be it. But the truth is, Democracy is slipping through our fingers! I’m all in on trying to save Democracy for ALL PEOPLE. We must unite, because, in case you haven’t been paying attention, divided we will definitely fall.”
Will Midler’s clarification dampen down the controversy? That’s unlikely. Many LGBTQ advocates have described the New York Times op-ed as transphobic and are dismayed that Midler praised it.
Bette, I’m the first transgender Native American elected to a state legislature in the US. People against trans women are using your tweet as proof that even liberals are against the trans community. If that isn’t the case, specifically say trans men and women are men and women
— Representative Stephanie Byers (@ByersForKansas) July 6, 2022
Bette, it’s important that you realize how harmful that article is to the trans community. As you have said, you have been a great ally for 60 years, but a part of being an ally is listening to those who you support when they say there is a hurtful take or language. Please listen
— Beth💜🖤🤍 (@AugustaWind11) July 6, 2022
Yes, I see your record. Yes, I believe you didn’t mean it to offend. But it DID offend. It hurt people, and this is basically putting the blame on them. This isn’t an apology to the people you hurt. People make mistakes; what shows your character is how you address them.
— Richard Veysey (@richardmv86) July 6, 2022
Macy Gray says she was “grossly misunderstood”
Midler wasn’t the only person backtracking on trans-related comments yesterday. Singer Macy Gray appeared on the British chat show, Piers Morgan Uncensored on Monday and waded into the gender debate.
Gray said to Morgan, “Everyone’s gonna hate me but as a woman, just because you go change your (body) parts, doesn’t make you a woman, sorry.”
Morgan replied, “Right, you feel that?”
To which Gray responded with, “I know that for a fact.” She added, “Being a little girl is a whole epic book, you know? And you can’t have that just because you want to be a woman.
“I don’t think you should be labeled transphobic just because you don’t agree.”
This earned praise from, among others, Harry Potter author JK Rowling, who tweeted, “Today feels like a good day to ensure I’ve bought @MacyGraysLife’s entire back catalogue 🔥”
Rowling included a screenshot of Gray responding to a well-known UK trans activist, India Willoughby, claiming she was only speaking the “truth”.
Today feels like a good day to ensure I’ve bought @MacyGraysLife’s entire back catalogue 🔥 pic.twitter.com/iIrPc9WvAQ
— J.K. Rowling (@jk_rowling) July 5, 2022
Yesterday, according to the Daily Mail, Gray tweeted and then deleted the following message: “I got nothing but love for lgbt+ and transgender communities. I’ve been a supporter since day one and never a fake one. my statement on piers morgan was GROSSLY misunderstood. i respect everyone’s right to be whoever they wana be.”
In another tweet replying to someone else, still online, Gray said, “I wasn’t defining trans women. just women. because i know what it means to be one. i don’t know what it means to be a trans woman and never said i did. but that goes both ways.”
mastik8
I believe and stand with both Bette and the trans community. We need to fight actual enemy, not each other.
Bosch
Yeah, this is exactly what the right wants: women, gays, and trans people, all fighting and excluding eachother.
We are weakened by this in-fighting.
mastik8
@Bosch – Agreed. We’re doing their work for them.
tallskin4
The gall of men deciding what women are and telling women that men get to decide the definition of woman!
Clue guys: women don’t have penises.
And for the trans identified woman here, particularly those with a fetish for hanging around in gay male spaces: men don’t have vaginas
Even bigger clue for all you faith based gender woo-woo believers: you cannot change your sex.
Bosch
“you cannot change your sex.”
That’s why we call them transGENDER, not transSEXUAL.
There is no place in our society for women with penises or men with vaginas, as evidenced so eloquently by your comment, and that is why trans people feel compelled to transition the shape of their body to match their gender. They are trying to conform to the rigidity of a 2-gender system.
So really, your transphobia will only create more of them.
Bosch
“And for the trans identified woman here, particularly those with a fetish for hanging around in gay male spaces: men don’t have vaginas*
Wait, aren’t you supposed to be standing up for women’s rights here? You think of trans-men as women, so clearly your comment is misogynistic.
abfab
This 4skin git remindes me of Andrew Sullivan. Quite annoying.
Cam
Your obsession with posting on every single post on multiple sites related to trangendered people seems to indicate you may be a self hating closeted trans person and hate the ones who are out.
Bosch
Bette is afraid that women are under attack. Trans people are afraid that trans people are under attack.
Coincidentally, the only ones attacking these two groups are the conservative right.
LumpyPillows
If you can’t see how arrogant this cancel culture mob is and how it hurts trans people and the left, your are in denial. The right loves it. Keep defending this nonsense and see how women and trans people really lose. Birthing people, people who menstrate…it’s infuriatingly arrogant. And you don’t get it.
Interestingly, no one tweeting I’m this article seems to be trans. Wonder why?
Cam
@LumpyPillows
Sweetie, when you use the terms “Cancel Culture” and “The Left”, you just expose that you’re the right wing troll.
Thank you for making it so easy.
MystiRivers
Good for Bette. She said nothing wrong.
tallskin4
Exactly!
Bosch
Bette pretended that people are trying to destroy the word “woman”, which is nonsense.
She’s not a bad person for falling for it, and she’s not a transphobe.
But her comments are certainly being used by transphobes to perpetuate transphobia, aren’t they, pystirivers and tallskinhead?
tallskin4
Bosch says: “There is no place in our society for women with penises or men with vaginas,”
Indeed. There is no place in any society on the globe for women with penises or men with vaginas and that’s cos it’s not real.
This fantastic nonsense started in US universities (thanks yanky doodle dandy gender study depts!) and has spread like cultural imperialism around the world
Bosch
Tallskinhead, I know that I explained to you the biology behind a trans person’s brain. You clearly don’t understand how to apply scientific information.
“This fantastic nonsense started in US universities (thanks yanky doodle dandy gender study depts!)”
Tell us you’ve never seen the inside of a university, without telling us you’ve never seen the inside of a university. “Gender studies” isn’t about trans people.
Bosch
In the UK, “Trans people have been able to change their passports and driving licences to indicate their preferred binary gender since at least 1970.”
Looks to me like it’s British imperialism spreading to the US.
GlobeTrotter
At the core of this argument is a tiny subset of the population holding on to the delusion that sex and gender are social constructs totally amenable to our whim and mood. So by this logic anyone has the ability to become anything purely by the process of self-declaration. And anyone who dare point out the irrationality of this argument or threaten to burst the bubble of delusion trans activists have ensconced around them, is tarred, feathered, labeled transphobic and promptly cancelled. What we’re dealing with here is a subset of society deathly afraid of being forced to give up their comfy delusions and return to the harsh realities of this world, namely that despite all their wishing and hoping, they can never truly become the opposite sex. Being reminded of this is a very uncomfortable reality that they do NOT want to face, hence the lie that transmen are men and that transwomen are women, not to mention the phenomenon of “pregnant men”.
But living a delusion is even worse for one’s mental health than having to face an uncomfortable reality. Even worse is when delusional individuals also have real power, such as the modern trans-activists and their allies in academia and corporate America. Then the rest of us are forced to accept and play along with their delusions and to believe that which we know to be demonstrably and verifiably true. The entire society is then held hostage to a lie…welcome to twenty-first century America!
Bosch
“At the core of this argument is a tiny subset of the population holding on to the delusion that sex and gender are social constructs totally amenable to our whim and mood.”
No, no one thinks “sex” is a social construct. And since gender refers to psychological and behavioural traits, no one who uses the word correctly thinks that gender is physical.
GlobeTrotter
@Bosch: “No, no one thinks ‘sex’ is a social construct.” – I have seen interviews from various trans-activists that would beg to differ!
In one instance, a trans-activist explained that when babies are born, doctors make a “guess” regarding their sex (not gender!). Many times the doctors get it right, but sometimes they’re wrong, and in those instances, the child becomes transgender.
In another film, a trans-activist, this time a doctor, explained that when children are born, we don’t know their sex. We have to wait to see how they CHOOSE to express themselves. By this logic, a baby boy is NOT boy, neither is a baby girl a girl, not until the child decides on its own identity, which it then announces to the world. The doctor also went on to say that if a person is pregnant, we assume this person is a female, but we can’t know for sure.
In another interview a couple has decided to raise their child completely without gender. They proudly declared that they have no idea if their child is male or female, and that they are respectfully waiting for it (the child) to choose for itself. Until then, it is being raised as a genderless individual.
Bosch
Ah well, when I said “no one”, I meant “no one normal”.
But you’re judging the trans community by their dumbest members. And you’re judging the trans community by the stupidly of some straight couple.
When people judge us by the stupidest gay men, you know that’s inaccurate.
When we judge Americans by the people on Jimmy Kimmel who can’t even point out their own country on a map, that’s inaccurate.
So who benefits from us judging all trans people by their dumbest community members? The ones who want our community to weaken itself with in-fighting, that’s who.
Bosch
Can you somehow point me towards that video of the doctor saying we don’t know a child’s sex at birth? Like a title, or a name?
GlobeTrotter
@Bosch: “So who benefits from us judging all trans people by their dumbest community members?”
Well, I wouldn’t exactly call a doctor a dumb member of the community. Doctors are individuals with great legal and medical authority.
I can’t remember all the videos I’ve seen, truth be told I just clicked on whatever YouTube recommended, but the content and viewpoints of the transactivists were pretty alarming. You can start with a search for “gender neutral family”. As for the doctor, all I remember is that she was a pediatrician who specializes in trans children and gender identity.
Bosch
“Well, I wouldn’t exactly call a doctor a dumb member of the community”
Sorry, but a doctor who doesn’t know the difference between sex and gender IS a dumb member of all communities they belong to.
Bosch
Well the only videos I can find of pediatricians saying things like you describe, are videos discussing why we shouldn’t operate on intersex children.
GlobeTrotter
@Bosch: “Sorry, but a doctor who doesn’t know the difference between sex and gender IS a dumb member of all communities they belong to.”
But that’s precisely my point! We’re dealing with a subset of society that has turned their back on verifiable, scientific facts and have chosen to live inside a bubble of ideological delusion. They hate facts because facts contradict their ideology, which has become indistinguishable from their identity. And in order for their ideology to work, they first had to destroy science and reality and then embrace relativism, i.e. that paradigm that allows everyone to have their own truth and their own reality. That’s why they frequently declare that everyone has their “own truth”, and that if you believe it, then it’s real.
tallskin4
Bosch says: “I know that I explained to you the biology behind a trans person’s brain. You clearly don’t understand how to apply scientific information.”
That’s cos it’s pseudo scientific b)llocks mate. You don’t get to make up new biology and decide, just to appease blokes with an Autogyniphilic sexual kink, that a billion years of clear distinction between the sexes is suddenly wrong!
Bosch
Tallskinhead, physically measurable proteins are not “pseudo scientific”. You’re an idiot.
Bosch
Hmmm, you misspell “Autogyniphilic” the same way that london-resistance misspells it. How suspicious.
Bosch
And you also reply in entirely new threads, the same way that london-resistance does…. Uh oh! Looks like you’re pulling a Marcy!
LumpyPillows
Bosch, where is the medical evidence on this brain issue you seem intent on believing? Not just some anecdotal document from an activist PhD, but a real, peer reviewed study. I’d love to read it, but it does not exist. Everyone’s brain is different. The only thing this might prove is the cause of being trans. Not an excuse to call a trans woman a woman.
But really, so what? If you transition your body, you’re trans. You are no longer a man or woman, you are trans. You are different. So what? Be trans. You don’t get to redefine men and women, who are already wildly diverse.
Me2
As long as trans activists keep making unrealistic demands of everyone to appease them and wholly accept their assertions, the divide will continue, at the cost of elections. Bullying people into silence isn’t acceptance, as most voters don’t consider trans issues when at the ballot box and will express their frustration in the booth.
Mister P
We need to make a place in this world for everyone.
LumpyPillows
Trans people are trans people. They are not men or women. We may treat them as such, but there are meaningful differences. They are trans men and trans women. Lets define them and not redefine men and women. What is so wrong with calling them what they are and not forcing people go call them something they clearly are not – in the real world. Not in the made up fantasy world invented in some safe space in a privileged, rich, white university by a screwed up, angry, pseudo intellectual, straight girl with green hair?
This entire fixation of looney social engineers is the left’s version of incels. Freakishly unbalanced.
Cam
Hmmm, @Mario didn’t post on this, and you KNOW that screename ALWAYS comes in raging on any trans related post.
BUT….Lumpy Pillows and Tallskin posted multiple times using the same wording Mario uses.
LOL!!
As always your trolling is sad and weak.