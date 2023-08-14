Between the comedy videos and thirst traps, the hilarious Brian Jordan Alvarez is the total package

Image Credit: Getty Images

If you’re not already following Brian Jordan Alvarez on social media, you’re simply doing the internet wrong!

For years now, the actor and comedian has been delivering the goods online—whether on YouTube, “The App Formerly Known As Twitter”, Instagram, or TikTok—filling our feeds with brilliant sketches, hilarious character videos, and, yes, plenty of thirst traps.

Like, who gave him the right to be this funny and this hot???

Originally born in New York City, Alvarez grew up in Southern Tennessee before moving to Los Angeles to study acting at the USC School Of Dramatic Arts.

After graduating, he began creating short comedic videos with his friends (including familiar faces like Michael Henry, Drew Droege, and Titanique icon Marla Mindelle) and uploading them to YouTube, many of which took a simple premise (like, “How To Find Out If Someone’s Gay” or “What Actually Happens When Gay Guys See Other Gay Guys And Straight People Aren’t Around“) and followed them to absurd ends.

He also wrote, directed, and starred in the web series The Gay And Wondrous Life Of Caleb Gallo which he premiered on YouTube throughout 2016. Though it only ran for five episode, it became a proper cult hit, particularly among queer audiences who still quote it today, and was even nominated for a Gotham Award.

With the success of Caleb Gallo, Alvarez began appearing in more and more film and television roles, most notably in the reboot of Will & Grace, playing Estéfan Gloria a flight attendant whom Jack falls in love with and eventually marries at the end of the sitcom’s penultimate season.

Some of his other credits include 2 Broke Girls, Jane The Virgin, Grace & Frankie, and a very memorable and groundbreaking episode of Special on Netflix, in which he plays a sex worker hired so that Ryan (Ryan O’Connell) can lose his virginity.

And he’s had a pretty major 2023 so far, too, appearing in both the octogenarian sports comedy 80 For Brady and the horror hit M3GAN, opposite the gay icon AI doll herself. Prior to the WGA and SAG strikes, Alvarez was also working on a series for FX called The Teacher—which he created and will star in—about a gay high school English teacher.

While we eagerly await his first starring TV role, Alvarez has been keeping us plenty entertained online. Over the past few years, he’s built up an entire cast of characters on social media, using various “filters” to create distinctive looks, each with surprisingly rich lives of their own. For example, there’s your rich southern aunt, “the student” who’s making all of his career dreams come true, and the curiously accented TJ Mack.

And if the comedy’s not your cup of tea, well, Alvarez is also known to take his shirt off and shake his groove thing to pop music, so there’s something for everyone!

Shake that groove thing, Brian!

But here’s the thing: Alvarez is so good at what he does, he doesn’t even have to move to capture our attention. Yes, in between all the hysterical videos and dance breaks, he likes to mix things up with a good old fashioned thirst trap.

Brian Jordan Alvarez loves the camera, the camera loves him, and, in the end, we all win. Scroll down below for some of his hottest shots of late: