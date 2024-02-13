Beyoncé reawakens Gay Yee-Haw Agenda with new music & the gays are going brokeback for it

Get in gays, we’re going c*nt-ry country.

In case you missed the news, Beyoncé is going full-on yee-haw for her upcoming album Act II, dropping on March 29.

In the midst of an intense Super Bowl Sunday, Queen Bey slyly announced “new music” via a $30 million Verizon commercial before updating her website and releasing two new tracks: “Texas Hold Em” and “16 Carriages.”

Over the past few months, there were rumors and hints that the Houston-born singer was eyeing a country moment, especially after she sported that auctioneer-esque hat at the Grammys.

So, when the first notes of “Texas Hold Em” rang out on banjo, fans were delighted.

It may not have been the most expected pivot after 2022’s house-inspired Act I: Renaissance –– a love letter to the Black LGBTQ+ community and Beyoncé’s late Uncle Johnny who died of AIDS-related complications –– but that doesn’t the gays weren’t ready to hoedown.

beyonce dropping march 29th gays get ready pic.twitter.com/D5p238N7OE — SAMUELE (@samueleclermont) February 12, 2024

It also helped that the two new songs are certified bops.

“Texas Hold Em” is a burbling and line-dancing worthy ditty inviting listeners to dance in the face of adversity: “It’s a real-life boogie and a real-life hoedown / Don’t be a b*tch come take it to the floor now.”

On the other hand, “16 Carriages” is a tears-in-your-beer ballad about learned resilience despite the twists and turns of life: “I might cook, clean, but still won’t fold / Still workin’ all my life, you know / Only God knows.”

In fact, some fans were so entranced that they shirked the Super Bowl entirely in favor of a dance party. (Sorry, Taylor and Travis! But we’re so happy for your win.)

Now Playing: Texas Hold ‘Em by Beyoncé pic.twitter.com/lQDSiLInLG — act ii Updates ? (@B7Album) February 12, 2024

Now to be fair, Beyoncé is hardly the first artist to make country music that resonates with LGBTQ+ people.

The “gay yee-haw agenda” is a viral term that was coined after musicians like Orville Peck, Trixie Mattel, and “Old Town Road” by Lil Nas X hit the mainstream with bedazzled Western lewks, lyrical references to queer lovers, and steel guitar for good measure.

Furthermore, the “Crazy in Love” singer isn’t even the only singer making a southern detour this year.

As fans pointed out, other gay faves like Kacey “I Didn’t Say F*cking Yee” Musgraves and Lana Del Rey are set to release country albums this year.

Gays when Beyoncé, Lana and Kacey drop their country albums this year pic.twitter.com/4SoIoygNvx — LOVESEXANDLA (@lovesexandla) February 12, 2024

Lana and Beyoncé gays 2024

pic.twitter.com/a9PC3OqfZt — m (@mleomp) February 12, 2024

Plus, we’d be remiss not to mention the rise of Dixon Dallas, TikTok’s bussy-loving country crooner, who went viral by singing about “bouncing off my booty cheeks.”

Could there be a collaboration in the works? Probably not… but we can dream!

Renaissance gays adapting to Beyoncé’s country era pic.twitter.com/toRyUbAn0c — act ii Updates ? (@B7Album) February 12, 2024

Speaking of dreams, some delusional hopeful fans speculated that “Texas Hold Em” and imagery showing Beyoncé driving through the desert could be a callback to “Telephone.”

Any self-respecting Gaga stan remembers that the 2010 collaboration with Lady Gaga promised a part 2 in its music video. Plus, Mother Monster was in attendance at the Super Bowl.

Coincidence or Easter egg? We’ll have to wait and yee see.

Texas Hold Em… poker face… Telephone pt II on the tracklist??? https://t.co/Yggj7Cx8wF — (not) ugly talented gay (@gxbrielvzq) February 12, 2024

Either way, start getting your assless chaps and rhinestoned boots ready.

Beyoncé has sounded the call, and the gays are riding towards March 29 steadily.

Check out more of gay social media’s reactions to Beyoncé’s new bops below.

I just know some gay DJ somewhere is working on a Texas Hold ‘Em x Hoedown Throwdown remix and I’m thankful for their service — Tennessee Twunk (@TennesseeTwunk) February 13, 2024

texas hold em' immediately one of my fav songs to play at the car, i feel like i'm in alabama omw to a gay strip cowboy club pic.twitter.com/qwylLtJg4w — xavier (@xariverr) February 12, 2024

Me once Beyoncé drops Act 2 on March 29th pic.twitter.com/yALkoP8SsN — m a r k :3 (@exhausted_gay) February 12, 2024

Ask a gay man today which team won and they'd either say 16 Carriages or Texas Hold Em. — steven yeuniverse ?? (@beeyonceknight) February 12, 2024

All the gays pretending they love country music now Beyoncé has dropped Texas Hold ‘Em pic.twitter.com/p06pEufoPZ — Henry Hart (@h3nryhart) February 12, 2024

good morning 16 carriages hive pic.twitter.com/dzcQYv06vH — aram (@aramnotagoat) February 12, 2024

The gays as soon as Texas Hold ‘Em comes on: pic.twitter.com/VdQWaVj88S — Keiran (@KUWKJM) February 13, 2024

As someone who hates country music with a passion, Texas Hold ‘Em definitely yeeed my haw. — The Gay Librarian ??? (@dee_jaayyy) February 13, 2024

the gay bars after beyoncé dropped this banger pic.twitter.com/iEaNYgDsqA — ethical cain (@jimmydeegz) February 12, 2024

The chokehold Beyoncé’s new music is going to have on the gays at Flaming Saddles — jason (he/him) (@veg_daddy) February 12, 2024

When Beyoncé does 16 Carriages/The Climb mashup at the act ii tour >>>> https://t.co/A1ubUWp3go — Gay Ice Cube (@devnsworld) February 12, 2024