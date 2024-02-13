Beyoncé reawakens Gay Yee-Haw Agenda with new music & the gays are going brokeback for it

Get in gays, we’re going
c*nt-ry country.
In case you missed the news, Beyoncé is going full-on yee-haw for her upcoming album Act II, dropping on March 29.
In the midst of an intense Super Bowl Sunday, Queen Bey slyly announced “new music” via a $30 million Verizon commercial before updating her website and releasing two new tracks: “Texas Hold Em” and “16 Carriages.”
Your daily dose of fabulousi-TEA
Subscribe to our daily newsletter for your front-row seat to all things entertainment with a sprinkle of everything else queer.
Over the past few months, there were rumors and hints that the Houston-born singer was eyeing a country moment, especially after she sported that auctioneer-esque hat at the Grammys.
So, when the first notes of “Texas Hold Em” rang out on banjo, fans were delighted.
It may not have been the most expected pivot after 2022’s house-inspired Act I: Renaissance –– a love letter to the Black LGBTQ+ community and Beyoncé’s late Uncle Johnny who died of AIDS-related complications –– but that doesn’t the gays weren’t ready to hoedown.
It also helped that the two new songs are certified bops.
“Texas Hold Em” is a burbling and line-dancing worthy ditty inviting listeners to dance in the face of adversity: “It’s a real-life boogie and a real-life hoedown / Don’t be a b*tch come take it to the floor now.”
On the other hand, “16 Carriages” is a tears-in-your-beer ballad about learned resilience despite the twists and turns of life: “I might cook, clean, but still won’t fold / Still workin’ all my life, you know / Only God knows.”
In fact, some fans were so entranced that they shirked the Super Bowl entirely in favor of a dance party. (Sorry, Taylor and Travis! But we’re so happy for your win.)
Now to be fair, Beyoncé is hardly the first artist to make country music that resonates with LGBTQ+ people.
The “gay yee-haw agenda” is a viral term that was coined after musicians like Orville Peck, Trixie Mattel, and “Old Town Road” by Lil Nas X hit the mainstream with bedazzled Western lewks, lyrical references to queer lovers, and steel guitar for good measure.
Furthermore, the “Crazy in Love” singer isn’t even the only singer making a southern detour this year.
As fans pointed out, other gay faves like Kacey “I Didn’t Say F*cking Yee” Musgraves and Lana Del Rey are set to release country albums this year.
Plus, we’d be remiss not to mention the rise of Dixon Dallas, TikTok’s bussy-loving country crooner, who went viral by singing about “bouncing off my booty cheeks.”
Could there be a collaboration in the works? Probably not… but we can dream!
Speaking of dreams, some
delusional hopeful fans speculated that “Texas Hold Em” and imagery showing Beyoncé driving through the desert could be a callback to “Telephone.”
Any self-respecting Gaga stan remembers that the 2010 collaboration with Lady Gaga promised a part 2 in its music video. Plus, Mother Monster was in attendance at the Super Bowl.
Coincidence or Easter egg? We’ll have to wait and
yee see.
Either way, start getting your assless chaps and rhinestoned boots ready.
Beyoncé has sounded the call, and the gays are riding towards March 29 steadily.
Check out more of gay social media’s reactions to Beyoncé’s new bops below.