Bisexual neo-Nazi who called for the extermination of queers gets lengthy prison sentence

A bisexual British man has just been handed a lengthy prison sentence after being found guilty of leading a neo-Nazi terrorist group that aimed to purge the planet of all LGBTQ people.

Last month, Andrew Dymock was convicted of five counts of encouraging terrorism, four of disseminating terrorist publications, two of terrorist fundraising, one of possessing material useful to a terrorist, one of possessing racially inflammatory material, one of stirring up racial hatred, and one of stirring up hatred on the grounds of sexual orientation.