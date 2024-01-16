Boxers, briefs, jocks or thongs? The great gay underwear debate rages on

On Gay Reddit—where one’s so-called “unmentionables” are actually quite mentionable—dudes have been discussing the sexiest sorts of skivvies.

“What underwear does everyone find the sexiest?” an r/AskGayMen user asked on December 13. “And where do you buy them?”

As you might expect, there wasn’t much of a consensus.

Some Reddit users love to see stringy things that barely cover anything. Others enjoy undies with more coverage. Some prefer their men hanging loose. And, yes, some want gents to go without underwear altogether.

Without further ado, here are the types of underwear Reddit respondents like to see when a guy drops trou.

Briefs

“Briefs. White, preferably.”

“Fruit of the Loom tighty-whities.”

“Thanks to the Sears catalog… tighty-whities!”

Boxer briefs

“Square-cut Euro trunks.”

“Tom Ford trunks.”

“Boxer briefs, 100%.”

Boxers

“Regular boxers you’d get at, say, Target.”

“Boxers, either from Box Menswear or Cheeky Boi.”

“Boxers, the loose kind. If my boyfriend wears those, he’s so sexy in them, [and] I instantly crave him.”

Thongs

“Thongs of any sort”

“I find sheer thongs even more erotic. Like, those where you can really see their c*ck through the sheet material, and they’re just this much from being fully naked. The whole nudity of it all just emphasizes the fact that they’re naked more than being actually nude itself, if you know what I mean.”

Jockstraps

“Jocks > briefs > boxer briefs.”

“Briefs are sexy for everyday wear, but I love a classic jockstrap. Andrew Christian has taken so much of my money.”

“Same. I have everything, but AC wins by a long shot.”

“Oh yeah. A lot of variety, and they look good on all body types.”

No underwear

“No underwear is the hottest. Commando.”