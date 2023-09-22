Brazilian boys in love, dangerously sexy tentacles & more queer Spanish-language films to stream this weekend

‘The Way He Looks,’ Image: Strand Releasing

Amazon Prime has just released Cassandro, a biopic about gay luchador Saúl Armendáriz (played by Gael García Bernal). In honor of the colorful Armendáriz, this weekend’s streaming picks are all Spanish-language films, ranging from sweet coming-of-age dramedies to arthouse body horror.

Read on for queer Spanish-language films to stream this weekend.

Angels of Sex/The Sex of the Angels

This 2012 film by Xavier Villaverde, shot in beautiful Barcelona, tells the story of Bruno (Llorenç González), a young man saved from a mugging by the smoldering street dancer Rai (Álvaro Cervantes). While Bruno is in love with his girlfriend, Carla (Àstrid Bergès-Frisbey), he is drawn to the extremely sexy Rai, as well. What transpires is an interesting and refreshingly positive take on bisexuality and sexual fluidity, with VERY hot love scenes.

Now streaming on AMC, Tubi, Kanopy and DirecTV.

The Untamed

Look, we’re not here to shame anyone for their kinks, but maybe think twice before hooking up with a tentacled alien you found in an old cabin in the woods, okay? This wild 2016 erotic body horror film by Amat Escalante tells the story of Alejandra (Ruth Ramos), a frustrated housewife whose nasty, homophobic husband, Angel (Jesús Meza), is having an affair with her brother Fabían (Eden Villavicencio). After the sweet Fabían treats a sensitive young woman, Verónica (Simone Bucio), for a strange wound, she introduces him to a tentacled creature in a cabin that gives him intense sexual pleasure. Soon, Alejandra gets her tentacle on, too. This disturbing, quietly intense movie is not for everyone, but fans of body horror, come and get some!

Now streaming on Kanopy.

The Way He Looks

In this 2014 Brazilian coming-of-age film by Daniel Ribeiro, blind teen Leonardo (Ghilherme Lobo) has never been kissed and spends most of his time with his best friend, Giovana (Tess Amorim). Their friendship is tested when they befriend hottie new kid Gabriel (Fábio Audi), who expresses an interest in both of them. This sweet film is charming, lovely and guaranteed to put a smile on anyone’s face, including fans of teen love stories like Hearstopper (but with more overt sexuality—not for the kiddos).

Now streaming on Kanopy.

Viva

Coming out is always hard when your family is conservative. In this 2015 drama by Paddy Breathnach, Jesus (Héctor Medina) has only recently reconnected with his father, Angel (Jorge Perugorría), who has just gotten out of prison. Their tentative reconciliation is stymied when Jesus begins performing as his drag persona, “Viva,” with the help of “mother” figure Mama, (Luis Alberto García). Viva was shot in working class Havana and tells a relatable tale through a beautiful, gritty lens.

Now streaming on Hoopla.

Carmen & Lola

In this 2018 drama by Arantxa Echevarría, Romani teen Carmen (Rosy Rodríguez) feels stifled by her family’s expectations to marry a Romani guy and have children until she meets Lola (Zaira Romero), who dreams of breaking from tradition. Carmen and Lola’s friendship slowly turns into something more, and the two must choose between tradition and true love. While this coming-of-age story hits familiar beats, its focus on Romani culture in Madrid is fascinating, and the performances are excellent.

Now streaming on Roku, Tubi, Kanopy, Flix, Plex, Filmzie and Amazon Freevee.

The Kicker…

Pedro Pascal is the internet’s daddy, but in this amazing sketch from Saturday Night Live, he’s Marcello Hernandez’s overprotective Chilean mother. Chloe Fineman doesn’t stand a chance!