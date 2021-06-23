JFC

Caitlyn Jenner flirts with the idea of running for president and this is why we can’t have nice things

Caitlyn Jenner went on Fox News this morning where she chatted with Harris Faulkner about her California gubernatorial campaign, which somehow turned into weird discussion about a potential run for President of the United States.

When Faulker asked Jenner if she would ever consider running for president, the 71-year-old skirted around the question by talking about how “inclusive” she is and suggesting that maybe, just maybe, the party needs someone like her to lead it into the future.

“I am a Republican. A proud Republican. But I’m an inclusive Republican,” she said. “And I think that’s what the Republican party is missing.”

Jenner went on to say she’s a fiscal conservative but “on the social side, I’m inclusive to everybody,” which, of course, is not true.

In addition to being a staunch Trump supporter, even after acknowledging he’s “the worst president we’ve ever had” when when it comes to LGBTQ rights, she believes that “biological boys should not be allowed to participate in girls sports.”

She also opposes teaching critical race theory, has openly expressed her distain for homeless people, and says it was easier to come out as trans than it was to come out as a Republican.

Oh, and she says she wants to “unleash the power of our faith-based organizations,” which many people have interpreted as her allowing churches to discriminate against the LGBTQ community.

“I’m on the outside,” Jenner told Faulkner, echoing the rhetoric Donald Trump used during his 2016 presidential run. “I want the Republican party to come to me because we need to be more inclusive to everybody. And that’s what I’m running on.”

