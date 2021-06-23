Caitlyn Jenner flirts with the idea of running for president and this is why we can’t have nice things

Caitlyn Jenner went on Fox News this morning where she chatted with Harris Faulkner about her California gubernatorial campaign, which somehow turned into weird discussion about a potential run for President of the United States.

When Faulker asked Jenner if she would ever consider running for president, the 71-year-old skirted around the question by talking about how “inclusive” she is and suggesting that maybe, just maybe, the party needs someone like her to lead it into the future.

“I am a Republican. A proud Republican. But I’m an inclusive Republican,” she said. “And I think that’s what the Republican party is missing.”

Jenner went on to say she’s a fiscal conservative but “on the social side, I’m inclusive to everybody,” which, of course, is not true.

In addition to being a staunch Trump supporter, even after acknowledging he’s “the worst president we’ve ever had” when when it comes to LGBTQ rights, she believes that “biological boys should not be allowed to participate in girls sports.”

She also opposes teaching critical race theory, has openly expressed her distain for homeless people, and says it was easier to come out as trans than it was to come out as a Republican.

Oh, and she says she wants to “unleash the power of our faith-based organizations,” which many people have interpreted as her allowing churches to discriminate against the LGBTQ community.

“I’m on the outside,” Jenner told Faulkner, echoing the rhetoric Donald Trump used during his 2016 presidential run. “I want the Republican party to come to me because we need to be more inclusive to everybody. And that’s what I’m running on.”

Watch.

Come on, now! Fox News anchor Harris Faulkner asks Caitlyn Jenner about a potential White House run! "What would Americans say about Caitlyn Jenner in terms of presidential, sort of, acumen?" pic.twitter.com/wcagQQuprp — Justin Baragona (@justinbaragona) June 23, 2021

Here’s what folx on Twitter have to say about the idea of a President Jenner…

“I want the Republican Party to come to me.” – Caitlyn Jenner Yeah, good luck with that. — Petefied (@SaintFiedler) June 23, 2021

@Caitlyn_Jenner you’re going to need to give voters more than “I’m an inclusive republican, I’ve always said that.” No one knows what that means. — Ryan Woodrow (@ryanmwoodrow) June 23, 2021

“I will if Bravo will give me a camera crew & my own show.” (I imagine Jenner answering.) — Mme.Olenska (@MmeOlenska) June 23, 2021

JFC we are not a serious nation — GailPChandler (@gailkiddenmom) June 23, 2021

I guess Trump becoming president has made anything seem possible. En la basura!! — Danielle Seid (@SeidSharing) June 16, 2021

Looks like Caitlyn Jenner is in NYC for an in-studio interview with Harris Faulkner on Fox. She has yet to do any interviews with California outlets — Jake Lahut (@JakeLahut) June 23, 2021

I know it will never happen but you have to laugh at the GOP being represented by a transgender person as their candidate after years of demagoguing about their rights because she says she will fight an imaginary thing for them. — Joyous Panther (@JoyousPanther) June 23, 2021

This is so much more stupid than Trump being president. — RMLewellen (@rmlewellen) June 22, 2021

There’s no such thing as an inclusive republican. It’s an oxymoron. — Kevin Ruddell (@Chuckgofer) June 23, 2021

Faulkner asks the dumbest questions and has even worse follow up questions. Her interactions with the people on her show are always awkward. — KT (@KTRoom107) June 23, 2021

We were about due for an absurd proposition like this. After all, it’s been months since Oprah said she wasn’t interested. — Devin Nunes’ Other Cat (@nunes_other_cat) June 23, 2021

I know the LGBT community is supposed to be all inclusive. But do we have to include @Caitlyn_Jenner ? — A Bottoms Tale (@bottomgaymer92) June 22, 2021

