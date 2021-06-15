out of touch

Caitlyn Jenner, worth $100M, launches insane Twitter attack against woman for earning $300K salary

By

California gubernatorial candidate Caitlyn Jenner appears to have moved on from her fight with late night comedian Jimmy Kimmel and has now turned her ire toward her opponent’s family.

Jenner recently took to Twitter to voice her outrage over the fact that Gov. Gavin Newsom’s wife, Jennifer Siebel Newsom, makes an annual salary of $300,000 working at The Representation Project, a global non-profit Mrs. Newsom founded in 2011 that aims to combat sexism through films, education, research, and activism.

Related: Caitlyn Jenner claims she’s the victim of transphobia and the whole world is like “Girl, stahp!”

Jenner, who is worth an estimated $100 million, tweeted an article about Newsom’s non-profit work along with the wildly misleading caption, “Gavin’s wife makes nearly 300k/year through her ‘nonprofit’ funded by her husband’s lobbyist pals. As is commonplace with his administration, this stinks of corruption. Add this to the long laundry list of reasons to kick him out of office. #RecallGavin”

Just so we’re clear, Jenner’s tweet shows that, not only is she OK with attacking a political opponent’s family, which is probably not a great precedent to start when you’re related to the Kardashians, but she also thinks it’s cool to criticize another woman for earning a good salary when there is still a major gender pay gap in America.

Here’s how people responded to the tweet…

In addition to being a staunch Trump supporter, even after acknowledging he’s “the worst president we’ve ever had” when when it comes to LGBTQ rights, Jenner believes that “biological boys should not be allowed to participate in girls sports” and says it was easier to come out as trans than it was to come out as a Republican.

Graham Gremore is the Features Editor and a Staff Writer at Queerty. Follow him on Twitter @grahamgremore.