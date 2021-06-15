Caitlyn Jenner, worth $100M, launches insane Twitter attack against woman for earning $300K salary

California gubernatorial candidate Caitlyn Jenner appears to have moved on from her fight with late night comedian Jimmy Kimmel and has now turned her ire toward her opponent’s family.

Jenner recently took to Twitter to voice her outrage over the fact that Gov. Gavin Newsom’s wife, Jennifer Siebel Newsom, makes an annual salary of $300,000 working at The Representation Project, a global non-profit Mrs. Newsom founded in 2011 that aims to combat sexism through films, education, research, and activism.

Related: Caitlyn Jenner claims she’s the victim of transphobia and the whole world is like “Girl, stahp!”

Jenner, who is worth an estimated $100 million, tweeted an article about Newsom’s non-profit work along with the wildly misleading caption, “Gavin’s wife makes nearly 300k/year through her ‘nonprofit’ funded by her husband’s lobbyist pals. As is commonplace with his administration, this stinks of corruption. Add this to the long laundry list of reasons to kick him out of office. #RecallGavin”

Gavin's wife makes nearly 300k/year through her "nonprofit" funded by her husband's lobbyist pals. As is commonplace with his administration, this stinks of corruption. Add this to the long laundry list of reasons to kick him out of office. #RecallGavin https://t.co/I7lvMIM0dm — Caitlyn Jenner (@Caitlyn_Jenner) June 14, 2021

Just so we’re clear, Jenner’s tweet shows that, not only is she OK with attacking a political opponent’s family, which is probably not a great precedent to start when you’re related to the Kardashians, but she also thinks it’s cool to criticize another woman for earning a good salary when there is still a major gender pay gap in America.

Here’s how people responded to the tweet…

Does Gavin’s wife drive past homeless people and complain on her way to her private airplane hangar? — Meidas Rick️‍ (@RandallUhrig) June 14, 2021

She makes 300k a year because she works and actually has a job — “My Hoohaa Is Bored” (@himnamedjae) June 15, 2021

Are you running against Gavin or his wife? — Cathi Zhoomin Rotan (@CathiZhoomin) June 14, 2021

Does this woman have a name of her own, or is she simply “Gavin’s wife?” Asking for Kris Jenner’s ex. — Tracy P (@TracyRenee10) June 14, 2021

… you really want to go there? — Accountability Culture (@ProductionsSbm) June 14, 2021

Choose your battles girl! — katia Manson (@katiaManson3) June 14, 2021

you are a part of one of the wealthiest families in the country cmon Cait — ɹǝʇunHunter (@got_the_funk) June 14, 2021

How much money did you make off the reality show that was launched because of your step-daughter’s sex tape? — Mommabear (@DCbako123) June 14, 2021

You didn’t mind Donald’s crooked money. — Dianna (@DiannaRakestraw) June 14, 2021

Caitlyn never felt privileged lol pic.twitter.com/iqwJA1fGal — Shawn (@ShawnSebastien) June 14, 2021

In addition to being a staunch Trump supporter, even after acknowledging he’s “the worst president we’ve ever had” when when it comes to LGBTQ rights, Jenner believes that “biological boys should not be allowed to participate in girls sports” and says it was easier to come out as trans than it was to come out as a Republican.

Graham Gremore is the Features Editor and a Staff Writer at Queerty. Follow him on Twitter @grahamgremore.