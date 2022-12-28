Can you identify this Hollywood star from his childhood throwback photo?

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Timothée Chalamet (@tchalamet)

Many happy returns to Timothée Chalamet. The twinky superstar turned 27 years old yesterday, December 27th. To mark the occasion he posted a throwback photo of himself as a child on his Instagram (above). It quickly notched up over 2million likes in 12 hours.

Chalamet was born in New York in 1995. He holds dual United States and French citizenship (his father is French). He first came to attention as a teenager with a recurring role in Homeland, before playing Matthew McConaughey’s son in the sci-fi epic, Interstellar.

However, his breakout role was as the queer youth, Elio, in director Luca Guadagnino’s Call Me by Your Name. He followed this up with a starring role in Dune. He was recently seen on screen in Guadagnino’s Bones And All.

The actor finished shooting Dune: Part 2 just before the holidays. He posted a photo to mark the occasion, alongside his dad, Marc.

Dune: Part 2 will be released on November 23, 2023.