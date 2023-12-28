Can you guess the starry actor this seven-year-old grew up to be?

(Photo: @wcruz73/Instagram)

Can you identify the groundbreaking actor and LGBTQ+ advocate that the child above turned out to be?

He first appeared in My So-Called Life in the 1990s. However, he made his name chiefly for his role in Star Trek: Discovery?

If you guessed Wilson Cruz then go to the top of Star Fleet Academy!

How about we take this to the next level? Subscribe to our daily newsletter for a refreshing cocktail (or mocktail) of LGBTQ+ entertainment and pop culture, served up with a side of eye-candy. Promotions and Partner Emails * Daily Newsletter * Sign Up

Cruz yesterday celebrated his 50th birthday. He marked the occasion by posting a sweet throwback photo of himself as a child.

In the accompanying caption, he said, “I’m thinking a lot about this guy, tonight.

“In a few hours, I’ll turn 50. Here, I believe I was 7. I was all potential. All possibility… and yet while I sit here and look out onto the East River from my balcony, the fog, dense, obscuring the city lights, I realize, I still am.

“I still am ALL potential. I am all possibility. I am as excited about what is about to be revealed and what I am about to pursue as that 7-year-old version of me was. I did so much, knowing so little. What will I do with all I’ve learned? How else may I be of service to everyone I love while inviting even more love in? Ready. Let’s Go!”

Cruz celebrated his 50th birthday with a dinner last night at Meduza Mediterrania in New York’s Meatpacking district. From a photo he posted, guests included his fellow Star Trek actor, Anthony Rapp, and singer and actor Billy Porter, among others.

Alec Mapa

Online, many friends and other performers wished Cruz a happy birthday. Among them was Alec Mapa, who posted a heartfelt message.

“Wilson Cruz and I met more than 30 years ago. We immediately became besties after learning we both disliked the same people. We were out queer brown people working in TV at a time when that wasn’t a thing. We hosted every lgbtq HIV/AIDS fundraiser, Pride, protest march, because we had to. We’ve been through things and seen some sh*t. He’s talented AF and I love him so much. Please join me in wishing @wcruz73 the best birthday ever.”

Cruz was born in Brooklyn, New York, to parents born in Puerto Rico. During his childhood, his family moved to Rialto, California, where he attended Eisenhower High School. Besides Star Trek, he’s also enjoyed noteworthy roles in My So-Called Life and Noah’s Arc.

He’s long been vocal about advancing LGBTQ+ rights and is currently the chair of the board of directors for GLSEN. The organization promotes supporting queer youth in education. He asked those who attended last night’s dinner to donate to the organization instead of presents.

Happy birthday, Mr Cruz!