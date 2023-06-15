Champion diver Aidan Faminoff is back on the board & our mouths are watering

Aidan Faminoff is back in the pool–and has the pics to prove it!

The NCAA champion diver has amassed quite a social media following (over 89,000 on Instagram) since coming out as gay as a freshman at Florida State in 2016. Recently, he returned to the diving board, and rekindled his love for the sport.

“Had a great time the other weekend getting back on the board and competing for fun!” he posted on Instagram. “The feelings all rushed back, I dedicated so much time to this sport and it’s great to be able to experience that rush of adrenaline again. I still got it.”

We’d say so!

Faminoff publicly came out in a 2017 essay for Outsports. In it, he said his supportive teammates and family made the process rewarding.

“I feel the best I have ever felt being accepted, welcomed and loved among my peers and teammates,” he wrote.

Like many LGBTQ+ athletes, Faminoff saw his performance improve after revealing his true self to the world.

“Coming out has made me a better athlete because I am more comfortable and coming into my true self,” he said. “I am growing into the person I always wanted to be, and this has corresponded with my attitude about diving.”

As a freshman, Faminoff earned a trip to the NCAA Championships (rare for a first-year diver) and made his first ACC Championship final and placed sixth on the platform. The following year, he captured bronze at the ACC Championships and earned his first All-ACC honors.

His success in the pool only continued from there. During his junior season, Faminoff also qualified for the NCAA Championships. He graduated from Florida State in 2020.

In a post-coming out interview with the Gay Times, the British Columbia native said he shared his story so he could be a role model to others.

“I personally know the struggles that can coincide with this process so showing other show positive the outcome can be is very important to me,” he said. “I hope my story inspires individuals to embrace who they are and become comfortable in their own skin.”

These days, there are multiple out LGBTQ+ divers on the international stage, including Olympians Tom Daley, Anton Down-Jenkins and Jordan Windle. A slew of divers from Team Great Britain have also recently joined OnlyFans.

Faminoff doesn’t have his own page; but if he needs some ideas on creating one, we’re happy to help!

Since graduation, Faminoff has stayed close to the sport. He works as an assistant diving coach in his native British Columbia, according to his LinkedIn page.

In the aforementioned Gay Times interview, Faminoff mentions being comfortable in his own skin, and his drag persona, “Hazel,” certainly shows that’s the case.

She struts her stuff on the street and on stage!

“People ask why I’m so flexible,” she posted on a recent Instagram story. “I did this for 17 years. Diver turned drag queen.”

It’s called multi-talented, honey!

With a vivacious personality and stunning lewks, we can’t wait for Faminoff to flood our feeds for years to come!

Scroll down for more pics of this unabashed hottie…