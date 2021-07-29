PHOTOS: Anton Down-Jenkins splashes into quite a finish

The 2021 (er…2020?) Olympics are underway in Tokyo, and there are more out LGBTQ athletes vying for gold than in every previous Summer Olympics combined. That amounts to over 160 members of “Team LGBTQ” from around the world. Each day during the games, we’ll spotlight one of these inspiring athletes.

Stepping up to the dive is 21-year-old Anton Down-Jenkins from New Zealand.

Anton told Stuff about his sexuality in 20201: “I never felt the need to ‘come out’. I’ve never felt the need to explicitly tell people ‘I’m gay.’ I’m very fortunate because I know that’s not the reality for a lot of people.”

Dont slip!