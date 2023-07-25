Cheyenne Jackson nearly breaks the internet with a not-so-subtle thirst trap

Cheyenne Jackson (Photo: Shutterstock)

Move along… nothing to see here… just a near-naked photo of Cheyenne Jackson in all his muscle-toned glory.

The actor and singer posted a photo to his Instagram yesterday to remind people he’s available for hire.

“This is me subtly letting you know I’m back on @cameo. 💋 link in bio,” said the accompanying caption.

Cameo is a video-sharing website where you can, for a fee, ask celebrities to record personalized messages for you or a friend. Jackson’s cost around $95.

Jackson is best known for appearances on American Horror Story, 30 Rock, and Call Me Kat. Sadly, the latter was canceled earlier this year. Perhaps Jackson is trying to monetize his celebrity a little bit before he lands his next big gig.

Several other famous faces were among those to comment on Jackson’s post. Gus Kenworthy just dropped a shocked “CHEYENNE!”, and Joel Kim Booster said “Thanks for the heads up!”

Jonathan Bennett said, “BRB signing up”, while Brad Goreski suggested “Onlyfans?”

The post enjoyed over 80,000 likes at the time of writing — considerably more than anything else Jackson’s posted this year.

Yesterday, Jackson drew attention with a different type of Instagram post. The 48-year-old told followers he was recently persuaded to attend his High School’s 30th re-union. Despite initial wariness, he said he’d enjoyed the event and catching up with old faces. He’d even run into his former High School bully, who apologized to him.