Chris Evans is “laser-focused” on finding a partner, and we’re ready to play matchmaker

A recent interview answer from Chris Evans on his love life has left folks quaking, and we think we can help him out.

When asked whether he was as “laser-focused” on anything as his character is, Evans responded that he’s “trying to find someone that [he’s] looking to spend [his] life with.”

Naturally, the internet was flooded with responses from hopefuls ready to assume the position for this heroic hottie (the position of partner, we mean).

Recent pics from the red carpet for his new film The Gray Man have served as even further advertisement for the role:

chris evans said it’s hot boy summer! pic.twitter.com/5AIYyIy9tt — karolina (@arigcevans) July 18, 2022

this user is actually losing her mind over chris evans pic.twitter.com/dMjaaMWhDn — comfort chris ⍟ (@safeevansstans) July 18, 2022

Chris Evans’ ass is a work of art 🤤 pic.twitter.com/XRFdLbAh6i — heavy meat (@maIeanatomy) July 19, 2022

Oh yeah, the matchmaking! In the spirit of helping the superior Chris in his search for love, we’ve lined up a few potential suitors.



Without further ado, here are five folks we think would be perfect for the part:

Ana de Armas

De Armas and Evans are currently showing off their chemistry on the press tour for Netflix‘s The Gray Man, and just recently wrapped their third film together, Ghosted. Obviously the pair has an easy working relationship, and if it a little romance were to flare up between the two cute collaborators, who would object? Lord knows Ben Affleck is well over his de Armas heartbreak from last year.

Jamie Clayton

After Evans’ admission of looking for love, Clayton was one of the many folks to toss their name in the ring. Clayton is apparently not new to high profile partners, with an alleged romance with Keanu Reeves under her belt, and it’s undeniable that the Sense8 star would look like a million bucks on Captain America’s arm.

Lizzo’s flirty DMs with Evans are pop culture legend by now, and who didn’t root for these two at least a little bit. With both in the midst of new projects it would probably be tough to make the connection happen, but we think these two superstars could work it out.

Selena Gomez

While this one would be just a bit cradle-robby on Evans’ part, it’s clear that the Only Murders in the Building star doesn’t mind in the slightest. Gomez revealed her big celeb crush on the star on Watch What Happens Live back in 2015, and he’s only aged like a fine wine since.

Sebastian Stan

A girl can dream, okay??

