instastuds

Chris Hemsworth’s sweatbox, Brad Goreski’s beach bod, & Nyle DiMarco’s peak

By

This week Riverdale said goodbye in the queerest, horniest way possible, Vivek Ramaswamy showed off his body, and Matteo Lane tied the knot. Here’s what happened on Instagram:

Brad Goreski stayed in Mykonos.

Jarrod Scott wore sunglasses inside.

Eliad Cohen got some sun.

Matt Lister had a seat.

Julio Nuño found the bears.

Mario Lopez laced his shoes.

Max Whitlock took a dip.

Chris Hemsworth sat in the sauna.

Maluma stripped down.

Tim Lambert hitched a ride.

Austin Casey played ball in bed.

Nyle DiMarco reached the peak.

Ty Talley wore white.

Matthew Camp sniffed his pits.

Diplo showed off.

Matthieu Charneau sat at the toilet.

Locky Brownlie ran to shore.

Max Emerson hid in the bedroom.

Mehcad Brooks flashed a smile.

And Nick Adams took Kyle Brown camping.

