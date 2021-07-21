Chris Salvatore is the latest gay celeb to bare his…soul…on OnlyFans

Chris Salvatore has announced his latest artistic endeavor, and it sounds like it could be his most intimate yet.

The 36-year-old singer and actor who starred in the Eating Out film series is ready to start building a following on OnlyFans.

Salvatore, who you might also remember as a guest star on Eastsiders or on the Logo reality show Fire Island, made the big announcement Tuesday night on Instagram:

“We all knew this would happen eventually,” he captioned his artistic thirst trap, adding a winking emoji for good measure.

While OnlyFans is predominantly known for the adult-only content its members post, the site has also become a place for celebrities to engage with their fan bases in more work-friendly ways.

Whether Salvatore uses it to post adult content or just share Hawaiian vacation photos remains to be seen, but if we were putting money on it, we’d go the the former.

On Twitter, he marked the occasion by commenting on how his fans have marked the occasion:

“Christmas in July u say,” he said. “Wow u are all makin my day”.

christmas in july u say wow u all are makin my day ?? — Chris Salvatore (@CSalvatore) July 20, 2021

And over on his shiny new OnlyFans page, he posted a welcome to his potential subscribers:

“Welcome to my OFamily 🙏🏻 and thank you for subscribing! I am just getting started on this new adventure and still figuring out the lay of the OF land so 🐻 with me! I’m excited to get to know you all better over here. I will be posting more fun and sexy content very soon, in the meantime send me a message and say hello!”

He also asked “Who wants to join me?”, accenting the question with a squirt emoji.

You can find his OnlyFans page here.

Here’s a taste of what you might find on there. Just imagine even less clothing:

And since we’re already scrolling through his feed, here he is at The 2019 Queerties: