These college track stars came out to each other… and then fell in love

This year marks the 50th anniversary since the first pride parade following the 1969 riot at New York City’s Stonewall Inn. Since we’re unable to gather in person this June, Queerty is celebrating pride season with our “Moments of Pride” series. We’re looking back through our archives at stories that have moved or inspired us, made us laugh, opened our hearts and minds, or that simply make us proud. Throughout the spring and into summer, we’ll be commenting on these subjects through today’s lens to show just how far we have come in a half-century. Happy pride!

Brad Neumann and Justin Rabon both attended University of Minnesota and both ran on the school’s track team when they fell in love in 2015.

At the time, both young men were struggling with accepting their sexuality, and neither of them was out to anyone in their lives.

That all changed late one night when Brad texted Justin on a whim.

The two quickly discovered that not only were they both gay, but they were both into each other.

They shared their story in 2017 with Outsports. Three years later, the guys have since graduated from college and are still together, sharing photos of themselves with their followers on Instagram.

They have also been playing a leading role in the Black Lives Matter movement in the Twin Cities.