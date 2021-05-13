Colton Underwood’s bathhouse blackmail story isn’t getting the sympathetic response he hoped for

In a candid interview published yesterday, former Bachelor star and future Netflix reality subject Colton Underwood revealed that the reason he came out on Good Morning America last month was because he was being blackmailed. But not everyone is buying the story.

Speaking Variety, Underwood recounted how he began exploring his sexuality at a Los Angeles “spa”–a location known to attract gay men “just to look,” he said.

Not long after, he received an anonymous email claiming to have nude photos of him at the venue. The emailer threatened to out him to the press, which prompted Underwood to contact his publicist.

“I knew that out of anybody in my world, my publicist wasn’t going to ruin me,” he said.

In the same interview, Underwood also addressed that whole stalking scandal involving his former Bachelor girlfriend Cassie Randolph. Per a legal agreement, he wasn’t able to discuss certain details of the incidents with Variety, but he did insist he never physically abused her.

“I did not physically touch or physically abuse Cassie in any way, shape or form,” he swore.

Underwood also said he doesn’t want his coming out story to be seen as an attempt to make people forget about his abusive past.

“I never want people to think that I’m coming out to change the narrative, or to brush over and not take responsibility for my actions, and now that I have this gay life that I don’t have to address my past as a straight man,” he said.

Despite saying this, a lot of people on Twitter are still unmoved and do not feel he has really atoned for anything.

Here’s what folx are saying…

colton underwood definitely wants me to forget about him stalking and blackmailing his ex so i can feel sympathetic about him being blackmailed and it’s just really not working? — bisexual girlboss (@noabournexo) May 12, 2021

This quote: "I did not physically touch or physically abuse Cassie in any way, shape or form." Abuse doesn't have to be physical to be abuse. There are many other forms: emotional, mental, financial, verbal, etc.https://t.co/Jrm1vhkcy6 — Amy Diehl, Ph.D. (@amydiehl) May 13, 2021

Does the media know there are other people to interview besides Colton Underwood about literally anything? That not everyone needs to keep being famous? Why is he still getting these long profiles? — Stephanie McNeal (@stephemcneal) May 12, 2021

*inhales* ONCE AGAIN COLTON UNDERWOOD IS USING BEING IN THE CLOSET TO JUSTIFY STALKING CASSIE LITERALLY SHUT THIS TOXIC WHITE BOY DOWN— pic.twitter.com/djJjEaJBn1 — Kenzie Jepperson-Moore (@mcjeppy) May 12, 2021

I read the Colton Underwood interview, but I don't think I will share it anywhere. It's so weird and gross, in its construction (its use of the term "spa") and in what it reveals about Hollywood. — Andy Dehnart (@realityblurred) May 13, 2021

Stalking is abuse and @Variety should not have given Colton Underwood a platform to say otherwise. pic.twitter.com/CaAov91A9V — Lizzzzzzzz (@LizzyLaurie) May 12, 2021

I’m not sure anyone needs Colton Underwood to be some kind of gay icon. He came out. Good for him, happy he can be who he truly is out in the open. But now go away lol. That upcoming reality show is a bit much and all of this PR isn’t necessary either. — Will. (He/Him) (@iamwlaw) May 13, 2021

Others felt the need to correct him about that “spa” he visited. (In Colton’s defense, he’s new to the whole gay thing)…

Colton Underwood says he was blackmailed after visiting a “spa” that caters to gay clientele. Sweetie, that’s a bathhouse. — Chicago Dom Daddy (@ChicagoDomDaddy) May 13, 2021

So Colton Underwood went to a bathhouse and was blackmailed to come out bc someone snapped his nudes? This didn’t need to be an article, could’ve been a tweet. And no, LA Times I ain’t subscribing nice try — Dula Peep ? (@Tophrrr) May 13, 2021

I see we’re at the “Colton Underwood was blackmailed into coming out after visiting a gay spa” part of the news cycle pic.twitter.com/ba7bHkyb9k — mark burns (@_markburns_) May 12, 2021

anyways which LA Bathhouse do y’all think Colton Underwood was going to??? My bet is on FLEX. — alex ?? (@xelamanrique) May 12, 2021

Colton Underwood after going to a bathhouse once pic.twitter.com/fuSDUcVAZY — Tee Squared (@OhTayCanYouSee) May 12, 2021

Why use the word gay spa instead of bathhouse? Bathhouse is the correct term it is a place men go to have sex. — OrvilleLloydDouglas🇨🇦🏳️‍🌈 (@OrvilleLloyd) May 12, 2021

Gay “spa”? @colton Gurl, there are no gay spas that you go to for free blowies. Just say “bathhouse” and stop with the daily rewrites of your narrative.

It was a gay bathhouse. Baaaaaaathhouse. pic.twitter.com/mXTlyqEeKG — Me!Me! Ego for Two Body for One (@KERRJohnA) May 13, 2021

Graham Gremore is the Features Editor and a Staff Writer at Queerty. Follow him on Twitter @grahamgremore.