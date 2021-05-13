narrative tension

Colton Underwood’s bathhouse blackmail story isn’t getting the sympathetic response he hoped for

By

In a candid interview published yesterday, former Bachelor star and future Netflix reality subject Colton Underwood revealed that the reason he came out on Good Morning America last month was because he was being blackmailed. But not everyone is buying the story.

Speaking Variety, Underwood recounted how he began exploring his sexuality at a Los Angeles “spa”–a location known to attract gay men “just to look,” he said.

Not long after, he received an anonymous email claiming to have nude photos of him at the venue. The emailer threatened to out him to the press, which prompted Underwood to contact his publicist.

“I knew that out of anybody in my world, my publicist wasn’t going to ruin me,” he said.

In the same interview, Underwood also addressed that whole stalking scandal involving his former Bachelor girlfriend Cassie Randolph. Per a legal agreement, he wasn’t able to discuss certain details of the incidents with Variety, but he did insist he never physically abused her.

“I did not physically touch or physically abuse Cassie in any way, shape or form,” he swore.

Underwood also said he doesn’t want his coming out story to be seen as an attempt to make people forget about his abusive past.

“I never want people to think that I’m coming out to change the narrative, or to brush over and not take responsibility for my actions, and now that I have this gay life that I don’t have to address my past as a straight man,” he said.

Despite saying this, a lot of people on Twitter are still unmoved and do not feel he has really atoned for anything.

Here’s what folx are saying…

Others felt the need to correct him about that “spa” he visited. (In Colton’s defense, he’s new to the whole gay thing)…

