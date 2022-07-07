Conservatives have cooked up a wild new theory about Dr. Jill Biden and her evil, evil ways

Conservatives are once again completely up in arms about First Lady Dr. Jill Biden after she had the audacity to be photographed… talking to her husband… on the White House lawn!

Photos of the Bidens having a conversation outside the White House began circulating on Twitter this week, and right wingnuts immediately began spinning all sorts of wild narratives about what the first couple was talking about and what the photos mean.

A story in four parts: pic.twitter.com/Xdd1OfJQCT — Jake Schneider (@jacobkschneider) July 6, 2022

Most of them are convinced the pictures are evidence that Dr. Biden is an elder abuser and must be locked up. (Never mind the fact that they hate the man she’s allegedly abusing.)

Either that or they offer proof that she’s secretly running the country because her husband is incapable because he’s old and has dementia. (Sorta like what Nancy did for Ronald back in the ’80s.)

Here’s what they’re saying…

I suspect Chief Enabler @FLOTUS is behind it all. And it’s called Elder Abuse. — Stefan Wilhelm (@StefanWilhelm17) July 7, 2022

There are going to be books written in the future about how Jill Biden was president. https://t.co/7Ybq8RLLuq — Melissa Mackenzie (@MelissaTweets) July 7, 2022

His dementia makes him look like a toddler being scolded by his mommy. It is elder abuse, and If I didn’t know what kind of man he’s been all his life, I would feel so sorry for him. This photo would be heartbreaking. What an evil era in the world we’re living through. — Merry Ashley (@MsMerryAshley) July 7, 2022

Every Day Joe Biden wakes up and asks “what? Where am I?” and Jill Biden gets to say “The Whitehouse, honey, you’re President” and it’s the best day of Joe’s life — Salad Rater (@RateMySalad) July 6, 2022

Jill Biden is why we are still being tortured by Joe. She’s the one who pushes him for some bizarre and possibly nefarious reasons. She also raised the Hunter monster. Pure, unadulterated evil.. — Steven J Gross (@calistevenj) July 6, 2022

Hollywood producers are looking for who will play the role of Jill Biden in “Mommie Dearest, The Sequel.” — MAGAA Puppy (@TullimonstrumC) July 7, 2022

SHE, Jill, is such a disappointment for a First Lady, using her husband this way. — Mikael Blessed (@mckenziecahoun) July 6, 2022

Jill Biden pushed Joe to run. Drug him around the Country Gatekeeping between him and the media. Why? In a Interview she said when Joe was VP she knew the 1st Ladies Office/Staff was so much bigger and she wanted that. It was all about Jill. Elder Abuse. — Pasquinal (@NASM106) July 7, 2022

Now, we don’t know what Bidens were talking about when these photos were snapped, but chances are it was some mundane conversation between a husband and wife about which one of them fed the dog that morning or whether they should stay in or go out for dinner.

One thing we do know, however, is that if these photos are the best ammo conservatives have against Dr. Biden, then they might want to take a piece of advice from Ivanka Trump and #findsomethingnew.

