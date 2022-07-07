sinister motives?

Conservatives have cooked up a wild new theory about Dr. Jill Biden and her evil, evil ways

By

Conservatives are once again completely up in arms about First Lady Dr. Jill Biden after she had the audacity to be photographed… talking to her husband… on the White House lawn!

Photos of the Bidens having a conversation outside the White House began circulating on Twitter this week, and right wingnuts immediately began spinning all sorts of wild narratives about what the first couple was talking about and what the photos mean.

Most of them are convinced the pictures are evidence that Dr. Biden is an elder abuser and must be locked up. (Never mind the fact that they hate the man she’s allegedly abusing.)

Either that or they offer proof that she’s secretly running the country because her husband is incapable because he’s old and has dementia. (Sorta like what Nancy did for Ronald back in the ’80s.)

Here’s what they’re saying…

Now, we don’t know what Bidens were talking about when these photos were snapped, but chances are it was some mundane conversation between a husband and wife about which one of them fed the dog that morning or whether they should stay in or go out for dinner.

One thing we do know, however, is that if these photos are the best ammo conservatives have against Dr. Biden, then they might want to take a piece of advice from Ivanka Trump and #findsomethingnew.

