unwelcome visitors

Cops called to Marjorie Taylor Greene’s home on Christmas Day

By
Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene
Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (Photo: Shutterstock)

Christmas Day at the home of Georgia Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene did not go quite as planned. The MAGA extremist took to X (formerly Twitter) to complain that she was swatted, yet again.

She says this makes for approximately the eighth time someone had called the police falsely claiming an emergency at her residence.

“I was just swatted. This is like the 8th time,” she posted. “On Christmas with my family here. My local police are the GREATEST and shouldn’t have to deal with this. I appreciate them so much and my family and I are in joyous spirits celebrating the birth of our savior Jesus Christ!”

A police spokesperson in Rome, GA, told The Hill they received “multiple” calls about an emergency at Greene’s address.

“While en route to the address, personnel with the Rome (GA) Police Department coordinated with Greene’s security detail to ensure her safety as well as determine that there was in fact no emergency at the address,” the spokesperson said.

Greene first complained about cops swatting her home in August 2022. The caller responsible later rang officials again and informed them, using a computer-generated voice, that they’d made the call because they were unhappy with Greene’s anti-trans comments.

As yet, it’s unknown who made the calls on Christmas Day or why.

Online, some of Greene’s followers shared her upset over the incident and said those responsible for making fake calls to emergency services should face stiffer penalties.

Others suggested anyone receiving so much swatting might want to reflect as to why.

Wrapping paper

Maybe someone took offense to Greene’s choice of wrapping paper. On Christmas Eve, Greene posted a video smugly expressing delight at her decidedly un-Christmassy gift wrapping.

The paper on some presents had a doctored photo of Joe Biden as the Grinch, alongside the words ‘Impeach Biden.’

Online, the gift wrapping left many unimpressed.

Related:

Chasten responds to MTG’s bid to have Pete Buttigieg’s salary slashed to $1

Marjorie Taylor Greene’s amendment to cut Pete Buttigieg’s salary to $1 passed on a voice vote.

How Marjorie Taylor Greene went from MAGA queen to eating lunch alone in a phone booth

MTG’s recent antics are causing her to lose friends in Congress, according to multiple Republicans.

Don't forget to share:

Help make sure LGBTQ+ stories are being told...

We can't rely on mainstream media to tell our stories. That's why we don't lock Queerty articles behind a paywall. Will you support our mission with a contribution today?

Once Monthly Annually

Cancel anytime · Proudly LGBTQ+ owned and operated