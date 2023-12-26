Cops called to Marjorie Taylor Greene’s home on Christmas Day

Christmas Day at the home of Georgia Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene did not go quite as planned. The MAGA extremist took to X (formerly Twitter) to complain that she was swatted, yet again.

She says this makes for approximately the eighth time someone had called the police falsely claiming an emergency at her residence.

“I was just swatted. This is like the 8th time,” she posted. “On Christmas with my family here. My local police are the GREATEST and shouldn’t have to deal with this. I appreciate them so much and my family and I are in joyous spirits celebrating the birth of our savior Jesus Christ!”

A police spokesperson in Rome, GA, told The Hill they received “multiple” calls about an emergency at Greene’s address.

“While en route to the address, personnel with the Rome (GA) Police Department coordinated with Greene’s security detail to ensure her safety as well as determine that there was in fact no emergency at the address,” the spokesperson said.

Greene first complained about cops swatting her home in August 2022. The caller responsible later rang officials again and informed them, using a computer-generated voice, that they’d made the call because they were unhappy with Greene’s anti-trans comments.

As yet, it’s unknown who made the calls on Christmas Day or why.

Online, some of Greene’s followers shared her upset over the incident and said those responsible for making fake calls to emergency services should face stiffer penalties.

Others suggested anyone receiving so much swatting might want to reflect as to why.

Seems like the problem is you, Margie. — Jo (@JoJoFromJerz) December 25, 2023

Wrapping paper

Maybe someone took offense to Greene’s choice of wrapping paper. On Christmas Eve, Greene posted a video smugly expressing delight at her decidedly un-Christmassy gift wrapping.

The paper on some presents had a doctored photo of Joe Biden as the Grinch, alongside the words ‘Impeach Biden.’

I love my Impeach Biden wrapping paper!



Merry Christmas Eve! pic.twitter.com/5PyXW2Rjml — Marjorie Taylor Greene 🇺🇸 (@mtgreenee) December 25, 2023

Online, the gift wrapping left many unimpressed.

How Christian of you. Never miss a chance to make money off your ignorance, do you?



Nothing makes me think of Christmas and the birth of Jesus Christ quite like “Impeach Biden” wrapping paper. 😏 — Ryan Shead (@RyanShead) December 25, 2023

Imagine being such hateful MAGA trash that you cant even do Christmas in decency!



If you're maga, then you're no Christian! — Chris Becker (@Chris_Becker2) December 25, 2023

My family went around & we all read our favorite Bible passages & discussed what they mean to us. We committed to ways we could embody the lesson from the passage to be better Christians.



This is what Christmas is about, to celebrate the birth of Jesus. You play a Christian on… — Mikal (@Saint_Mikal_13) December 25, 2023

You can’t even keep the prejudice and hate out of Christmas. For just one day. Sad..really sad. — Cheryl Little 🕊 🇨🇦resistor, I stand with 🇺🇦 (@CherylL82972029) December 25, 2023