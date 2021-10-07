More creepy AF behavior from Madison Cawthorn

Serious question: Is Rep. Madison Cawthorn even capable of not being creepy for five minutes?

In a psychotic new campaign ad, the antigay congressman from North Carolina is calling on the “American Christian church” (shudder!) to “come out of the shadows” (spooky!), urging “strong, God-fearing patriots” (read: Christian extremists) to rise up against the “tyranny” of Democratic Party.

“If we bend the knee to the Democrats today, our country will be lost forever and our children will never know what freedom is,” the 25-year-old Nazi enthusiast says.

Then he calls for other like-minded Christ followers to join him in the “spiritual battle” currently happening on Capitol Hill.

The ad also includes footage from a speech he gave last month at the North Carolina Faith & Freedom Coalition’s “Salt & Light Conference,” where he described himself as a congressional guardian against “the Devil”, which is really just code for anyone who doesn’t subscribe to his warped ideology.

“I don’t feel an overwhelming sense of darkness as if the Devil has complete dominion of that area,” he said, “because I feel a spiritual battle going on on Capitol Hill.”

“Look back into the Old Testament. Look at David, look at Daniel, look at Esther. Look at all these people who influenced the governments of their day to uphold Christian principles.”

But as many people have already pointed out, the figures Cawthorn names were all Jewish, making them an odd choice for promoting his Christian valor.

Of course, this is Madison Cawthorn we’re talking about. He’s the same guy who misquoted Thomas Jefferson for something John Adams said and who mistakenly claimed James Madison signed the Declaration of Independence.

This is why education is important, people.

Watch Cawthorn’s creepy AF campaign ad below. Or don’t.

Where are you, men and women of faith? If we lose this country, our children will never know freedom. Stand united as men and women of faith to fight for America! pic.twitter.com/FQNKo8vfRs — Madison Cawthorn (@CawthornforNC) October 3, 2021

And now, the responses…

