More creepy AF behavior from Madison Cawthorn

Serious question: Is Rep. Madison Cawthorn even capable of not being creepy for five minutes?
In a psychotic new campaign ad, the antigay congressman from North Carolina is calling on the “American Christian church” (shudder!) to “come out of the shadows” (spooky!), urging “strong, God-fearing patriots” (read: Christian extremists) to rise up against the “tyranny” of Democratic Party.
“If we bend the knee to the Democrats today, our country will be lost forever and our children will never know what freedom is,” the 25-year-old Nazi enthusiast says.
Related: Madison Cawthorn would like to talk to you about sex slavery
Then he calls for other like-minded Christ followers to join him in the “spiritual battle” currently happening on Capitol Hill.
The ad also includes footage from a speech he gave last month at the North Carolina Faith & Freedom Coalition’s “Salt & Light Conference,” where he described himself as a congressional guardian against “the Devil”, which is really just code for anyone who doesn’t subscribe to his warped ideology.
“I don’t feel an overwhelming sense of darkness as if the Devil has complete dominion of that area,” he said, “because I feel a spiritual battle going on on Capitol Hill.”
“Look back into the Old Testament. Look at David, look at Daniel, look at Esther. Look at all these people who influenced the governments of their day to uphold Christian principles.”
Related: Madison Cawthorn schools colleagues on facts, gets most basic fact wrong
But as many people have already pointed out, the figures Cawthorn names were all Jewish, making them an odd choice for promoting his Christian valor.
Of course, this is Madison Cawthorn we’re talking about. He’s the same guy who misquoted Thomas Jefferson for something John Adams said and who mistakenly claimed James Madison signed the Declaration of Independence.
This is why education is important, people.
Watch Cawthorn’s creepy AF campaign ad below. Or don’t.
Where are you, men and women of faith?
If we lose this country, our children will never know freedom.
Stand united as men and women of faith to fight for America! pic.twitter.com/FQNKo8vfRs
— Madison Cawthorn (@CawthornforNC) October 3, 2021
And now, the responses…
Is this you? pic.twitter.com/aYosd131Xi
— Rob (@robm_81) October 3, 2021
America’s first amendment is the freedom of speech…not just yours/those that agree with you.
In addition, there is a separation of church and state…so your faith belongs in your church, not in politics.
— 5G Enabled Maneka 🇺🇲 🥃💃🏾🔶️⚽️ (@machar131) October 4, 2021
— SmooveB (@SmooveB1969) October 3, 2021
You speak of the old testament. You do realize that isn’t really a Christian text, right? It was simply co-opted by Christians from the Hebrews. Either believe ALL of it or none of it, you don’t get the cherry pick
— MyThoughtsAreReal😷💉❤️🇺🇲 (@FloridaBBQ017) October 4, 2021
I mean pic.twitter.com/0VEHcPGvRD
— Adam Parkhomenko (@AdamParkhomenko) October 4, 2021
You took an oath to the Constitution that proclaims a separation of church and state. I suggest you do some reading.
— BeTheLightBeTheBetterAngel (@ConcernedinPV) October 4, 2021
Your faith is not my faith…….. pic.twitter.com/EjzjJAPGN0
— 4 EverMokum (@FransHibma) October 3, 2021
Jesus has asked me to tell all evangelicals to stop. He says you guys are ruining his good name.
— Kentucky Sparky (@Kentucky_Sparky) October 3, 2021
Graham Gremore is the Features Editor and a Staff Writer at Queerty. Follow him on Twitter @grahamgremore.
6 Comments
Haskell
I am not sure how he even can speak the way he does, when he has been caught in so many lies. He has lied from day 1. Does he realize that there are so many fact checkers out there that do not care for his political agenda and every single time he says something he is always backed right into a corner. He should just not speak. The fact that he is brining this really odd sense of religion into his political spectrum seems very weak and pandering to one side of the vote. Let’s hope he gets a strong challenger who can get his seat. We do not need this type of rhetoric in public office, we have too many bullshitters on both sides of the aisle.
roddy
This is NOT a JIHAD! GET RELIGION OUT OF POLITICS!!!!
xanadude
He looks as gay as the day is long! Another he who hath protest too much?
ericr_wilson
Exactly.!! I just shared the same opinion. He’s trying to comfort his guilty conscience…. He’ll cum out soon, and very soon….
richybruce
Someone should roll him into oncoming traffic.
ericr_wilson
We all know that the boy is straight-up gay…. We’ve seen these reptilian hypocrites spew their homophobic bullshit — then get caught ‘financing’ rent boys (Translation: blackmail) and toe-tapping undercover cops while picking up toilet paper from the restroom stall floor (that one made me howl at the moon.!!!). I pay these hypocrites absolutely no mind, but they’re dangerous and damage lives.